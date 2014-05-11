Manchester City - West Ham United LIVE: Score, Goals, Result and Commentary of EPL 2014

Thank You for choosing Vavel, keep your eyes peeled for World Cup coverage, follow at @Vavel and @JT4Football if you liked the coverage today and once again. Thank you from everyone at Vavel

Vincent Komapny will lift the trophy

FT: Manchester City are the Barclays Premier League Champions of 2013/14, the fans invade the pitch in celebration

93': The final whistle goes, the City players celebrate with their fans great scenes at the Ethiad

91': City looking to see the game out, Toure appears to have suffered a Hamstring injury

90': 3 mins added on, the party is nearly upon us

89': a bit of a scuffle breaks out, between Noble and Aguero after Aguero fouled Noble on a off the ball incident, both players are booked

87': Great link up by City and Aguero has a shot blocked, the players are now looking for personal glory with a few different players chancing their luck

85': Toure is really struggling now, he is hobbling around the pitch as City pass the ball around maintaining possession of it, Negredo comes on from the Ivorian international

83': Toure pulls up as he storms into the West Ham penalty area, he limps back not good with the World Cup coming up

81': Joe Cole comes on for Mohammed Diame

79':Adrian goes down injured after a collision with Sergio Aguero, but recovers well

78': City fans look to cheer on there their team to the final whistle, Adrian makes a great stop from Samir Nasri

75': David Silva makes way for James Milner, another defensive change by City to ensure the Premier League title is theirs

73': City look to defend their lead now, playing it safe the title is less than 20 minutes away for the blues

70': City have to be careful here, a few loose passes and they have lost their momentum, however its very unlikely they could conceed three, although anything can happen

68': Dzeko is substituted for Fernandinho

67': Aguero misses a chance that he looked certain to score, it remains two-nil

65': Strurrigde puts Liverpool in front at Anfield, a result that now looks insignificant with Manchester City leading two-nil here

64': Daniel Agger equalises for Liverpool, as City look to extend their lead. A Silva shot earns a corner

63' Kevin Nolan comes off and is replaced by Matt Jarvis

62': Aguero header flashes past the post

59': Demichelis receives a yellow card for a challenge on Stewart Downing

Kompany Celebrates

57': West ham have their best spell of the game as a corner comes to nothing

56': West Ham looking to get forward and earn a freekick from a rash challenge from Vincent Kompany

53': It appears to be damage limitation for West Ham with the game beyond them. Job Done for Manchester City they will be crowned Champions as the City fans chant "are you watching Merseyside" it could have been so much different for Liverpool

51': The Poznan gets going and theres a real part atmosphere at the Ethiad as City look to push on to a crowning glory finish

50': With a flick on Dzeko drops the ball into Kompany's path who fires in from 6 yards out

49': City earn a corner, Nasri takes and its a GOAl!!!

47': West Ham are looking more attacking as they aim to get back into the match, however they could leave themselves open to the counter-attack

45': We are underway here at the Ethiad, City will be looking for more of the same. West Ham will be looking to answer Merseyside prayers.

Nasri's Strike leaves Manchester City 1-0 up and 45 mins from lifting the trophy, stay tuned for LIVE 2nd Half Commentary!

HT: Here is a link to the Samir Nasri goal that put Manchester City one nil ahead https://t.co/IWUKLXohKg or alternatively follow me @JT4Football and I will be posting links throughout

HT: Manchester City go in at the break deservedly one nil up

45+1': Silva's deflected shot hits the bar

45': One minute added one

41': The tension has been lifted around the ground as the fans are in full voice, that goal before half-time puts Manchester City in a great position

39': Adrian should do better as the ball goes to the bottom right of the keeper, he gets something on it but not enough, City lead!

39': GOAL! Manchester City score, Samir Nasri the scorer

35': West Ham look dangerous on the counter-attack with Downing's speed a big factor, as Carroll is unsettling the City defence with his power

34': The resulting corner is cleared, City frustrated again

33': Game starting to open up with West Ham starting to push forward, at the other end Silva earns a corner after getting into a great oppurtunity, from the corner they earn another one.

31': Nolan picks up a yellow card from a foul on Joe Hart

30': West Ham are putting in a great shift in with City struggling to create chances and shooting from outside the area. However ypu worry if they can sustain this rate of hard work

26': a reminder that Liverpool are currently 1-0 down to Newcastle

24': Kolarov tests Adrian with a fearsome strike, that the Spanish keeper tips over the bar, the following corner comes to nothing

23': City have been dominant but West Ham have been comfertable in the first 20 mis

21': City looking more potent a goal seems more than likely soon, buoyed by that news from Anfield, the City fans chant "we shall not be moved"

19': McCartney clears for a corner as Nasri pulls it across the box, Liverpool OG , Newcastle take the league, Man City as it stands don't need to win

18': Aguero tries his luck from distance, Adrian makes a smart save

15': Kompany has a change of boots, as City continue to probe the West Ham defence to no prevail

12' Penalty Shout: Zabaleta appears to be fouled in the box, referee Martin Atkinson says no penalty

11': West Ham get forward with a good counter attack, but Nolan shoots from outside the area and its in row Z

10': Silva volley, blazed over the bar, City dominant

9': Hints of a handball from Mark Noble, deemed not deliberate

8': Manchester City are playing with a Patient build-up, Kolarov cross cleared

5': A few sloppy passes from either side in the opening moments

3': City now looking dominant, with Silva looking to make the killer pass

1': West Ham having the first attack of the game and keeping possession well so far

The Man City fans sing Blue Moon ahead of kick off as the Heavens open, there is a torrential downpour.

The Teams are coming out Kick Off is nearly amongst us!

Nearly ready for Kick Off the nerves are tingling at the Ethiad, but their is an air of expectancy.

Could the Manchester United fans be speaking too soon?

Just over 20 mins to kick off now, who will win? Let us know

Manuel Pellegrini expects to win, however "Big Sam" wants to spoil the party

Big match stats:

Man City have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League meetings with West Ham (W9 D3).

The Hammers have won just two of their last 25 away league games against Manchester City, losing 20 and drawing three.

This is the first time that West Ham have played away from home on the final day of a Premier League season since 2006-07 – on that occasion they won 1-0 in Manchester against City’s rivals United.

In only one previous Premier League season (21 in 2006-07) have West Ham United lost more games than they have so far in 2013-14 (19).

Four of Manchester City’s six Premier League defeats this season have come on a Sunday.

Andy Carroll has scored five Premier League goals against Manchester City; more than he has against any other opponent in the competition.

Yaya Toure (20) is only the second central midfielder to score 20+ goals in a single Premier League season after Frank Lampard (22) for Chelsea in 2009-10.

City have won more points at home than any other Premier League team this season (49).

Manchester City have converted 20.4 per cent of their shots in to goals this season – no other side has converted 20 per cent of their shots into goals in any of the last 10 seasons.

West Ham have won just one point in their seven Premier League games against the current top four sides this season (D1 L6).

*Stats supplied by Opta



Man City have come out to warm up, recieving cheers from the Manchester City crowd.

The Ethiad is slowly filling up, the anticpation is bulding but its far from a party atmosphere. Patience will be key for Man City, although they have picked an attacking line-up as they look to put the game beyond doubt.

West Ham United (Subs): Jaaskelainen, Collins, Armero, J Cole, Jarvis, Vaz Te, C Cole

Manchester City (Subs): Pantilimon, Lescott, Clichy, Fernandinho, Milner, Jovetic, Negredo

A strong side from Manchester City who have a fully fit Sergio Aguero and only a draw is needed to secure the Premier League title, West Ham have two ex-Liverpool players in their side today can they cause an upset to send the title to Merseyside?

The Teams are in so will there be last day drama or will Manchester City finish the season with style?

Team News: West Ham United: Adrian, Reid, McCartney, Nolan (C), Tomkins, Carroll, Taylor, Noble, O'Brien, Diame, Downing

Team News: Manchester City: Hart, Zabaleta, Kompany (C), Demichelis, Kolarov, Garcia, Toure, Nasri, Silva, Aguero, Dzeko





Hi, welcome to the VAVEL liveinline of Manchester City - West Ham United at the Ethiad Stadium

Manchester City are looking to wrap up the title today but face a West Ham side who will be looking to end the season on high.

Favourites from the start of the season and now only a point away from the title, if they win the Premier League they will have mastered a double all this is important steps for Manchester City as they strive to become apart of the European Elite. Another achievement is for Pellegrini as he has managed to adapt to the Premier League this season and it appears to have been with great success.

West Ham are safe, but their manager is far from that accused of "stone age" football the under-fire boss is under real pressure, however a win today could relieve some of that although it would appear the fans have had enough. They want football the "West Ham way" but sack Big Sam and they may find themselves ina precarious position next season. It could be a summer of change for the Hammers.

The last time these two sides met was the reverse fixture at Upton Park, Manchester City turned out 3-1 victors with the help from Sergio Aguero who scored two in the fixture.

Manuel Pellegrini: “I expect to win”

Ahead of the final weekend of the season Manchester City are feeling very confident as Chilean manager Manuel Pellegrini expects his side wrap up the Premier League title later today. The Man City boss declared “I expect to win the match and I’m not thinking about a draw or anything else.”

The City will be boosted by the news they have no injury concerns as Aguero and Nastasic are both declared fit, meaning the blues will be at full strength. MP: “Everyone is available for Sunday,” he said. “For me, that is the most important thing ahead of this game. We need all our important players for this game and we are happy that we have”.

Pellegrini has always has always been calm and collected this season but understands the importance of this game “We know the importance of this match but we must play a normal game and plan to win as we always do” he went on to say ““It is important to be calm ahead of this game. We have experienced players and some of them played in the game when we last won the Premier League, but the situation is different, many of the team are different and we are playing different opposition”.

Sam Allardyce: Let’s spoil Manchester City’s party

Sam Allardyce knows his side have put in a fantastic performance this Sunday if they are to prevent Manchester City winning the title and hopes he can spoil Man City’s party. SA:” We’ve got to go out there and give a fantastic performance” he went continued to say “we’re in the Premier League next year, but let’s try and spoil Manchester City’s party”

Sam Allardyce has admitted that he wants to see Liverpool and Steven Gerrard lift the title, and only his team now stand between Manchester City and the Premier League title, Allardyce said “From a neutral point of view, everybody would like to see Liverpool win it. From a personal point of view I’d like to see Steven Gerrard win it”.

Allardyce believes that his Manchester City counter-part deserves ‘huge’ praise “Huge, I think. It’s his first season and I think that anybody arriving for their first season at a football club and to achieve what he’s achieved if he does win the Premier League and the Capital One Cup, means that they’ve done the double and there’s not a lot more you can ask”.

Team News:Both Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini and West Ham boss Sam Allardyce have a fully-fit squad to choose from as his side host West Ham in the final game of the Premier League season.

Today's Referee is Martin Atkinson