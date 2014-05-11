Manchester City 2 - 0 West Ham United - The Placid One: Pellegrini propels City to the title

Poise, placidity and Manuel Pellegrini. It's been a season of triumphant ups and dejecting downs, but Manchester City were Rockin' All Over The World on Sunday afternoon as they lifted their second Premier League title in three years. Goals from Samir Nasri and Vincent Kompany sprinkled glitter on a reposeful performance from the blues and City's Chilean chancellor took to the sky blue skies under the appreciative arms of his title winning troops.

But even after securing his second domestic trophy in his first season in English football, Manuel Pellegrini is almost certainly set to be overlooked as the Premier League's Manger of the Year. A repugnant 2-2 draw at home to Sunderland just one month ago even tempted the media into calling for the South American's bushy head, but the point proved to be one gained rather than two lost on the final day of the season.

(Manuel Pellegrini is lauded by his players as they celebrate their title win)

Memories of 2012 poisoned the veins of City's supporters with a potent dose of apprehension ahead of the 15:00pm kick off, but the blues attacked the fixture in the serene manner Manuel Pellegrini has encouraged all season. Although the hosts may have needed 39 minutes to grab their opener, the late heroics of Sergio Agüero were never likely to be called upon with City enjoying complete control of the game. Pellegrini's men had enjoyed 67% of the possession before Samir Nasri fired them into the lead with six minutes left to play of the first half, and the goal commenced a Poznanic party that was never going to be gate-crashed. With the first half approaching its latter stages, the Frenchman launched a stinging 20-yard drive that flew through the hands of goalkeeper Adrián to give City a deserved lead.

(Samir Nasri celebrates his 39th minute opener)

In a game that required team cohesion over individual brilliance, the blues mingled magnificently to showcase the togetherness Manuel Pellegrini has installed into the team since his arrival last summer. Dauntlessness from Demichelis, valour from Vinny, persistence from Pablo and skill from Samir combined delectably to shun Sam Allardyce's side, and not even Liverpool's former £55m duo of Andy Carroll and Stewart Downing could do anything to revive Brendan Rodgers' hopes of an unlikely title win.

City carried their dominance into the second half and doubled their lead within five minutes of the restart when Vincent Kompany prodded home from close range. A Samir Nasri corner rebounded off the back of 16-goal-striker Edin Džeko, but City's brilliant Belgian skipper was on hand to finish off the chance. The grin on the 28-year-old's face told its own story and the blue blood running through the defender's veins began to buzz in anticipation of another trophy lift.

(City's captain fantastic double's his sides' lead)

Marching to the tune of a jubilant Etihad roar, City continued to dance in front of West Ham United's back line but were unable to add to their two goal lead. As the final whistle sounded, a crowd of 47,000 flooded the Etihad pitch with hugs and kisses galore - Martin Demichelis receiving the brunt of the slobber after a stunning run of form.

Manchester City may not have the 'Special One', but a season of attacking perfection has proven they have the best one. One-hundred and two goals, midfield magic and commendable composure has characterised a spectacular 2013/2014 campaign for the blues and one can now assert with 100% confidence that Manchester, and the Premier League, is blue.

Player Ratings

Joe Hart 6 - Booted in the mid-drift by Kevin Nolan, but that was the only action the England number one enjoyed (or didn't enjoy) in the 90 minutes. Never troubled by West Ham's attack.

Pablo Zabaleta 7 - Less effective than he was against Aston Villa just four days ago, but still brilliant. His tenacity characterised a professional Manchester City performance and he was able to contribute to City's attacking play as the Hammers sat back.

Vincent Kompany 7.5 - A captain's performance laced with a goal. The Belgian dealt with the threat of Carroll in stunning fashion and secured the title win with a prod early in the second half.

Martin Demichelis 8 - Perfection, again. The Argentine capped off a run of immaculate form with yet another solid performance on Sunday afternoon and the man who had City fans tearing their hair out three months ago has now become a favourite.

Aleksandar Kolarov 7 - Unleashed a number of corkers at Adrián's goal, but couldn't get himself on the score sheet. The Hammers did well to quell his threat down the left hand side and the Serbian couldn't really make an impact on City's attacking play.

Javi García 6 - Solid performance from the Spaniard, but he possesses a worrying ability to make every touch look difficult.

Yaya Touré 7 - Composed display from the Ivorian who never had to assert himself fully. Everywhere on the pitch providing muscle and skill where needed.

Samir Nasri 8.5 - His opener kick started a memorable afternoon for the blues and the Frenchman shone alongside his teammates in a performance that summed up his 2013.2014 campaign. Man of the match.

David Silva 6 - One to forget for the Spaniard, but he was due a below par display after such an enchanting season.

Sergio Agüero 6 - Wasn't able to contribute in the way he did in 2012 and didn't look fit.

Edin Džeko 6 - Like his striking partner, he wasn't able to affect the game.

Substitutes

Fernandinho 6 - Helped see out the win.

James Milner 6 - Gained some deserved minutes in a top season.

Álvaro Negredo - too late to mark.

Match Stats

Shots on target: Manchester City 7 - 0 West Ham United



Shots off target: Manchester City 10 - 3 West Ham United



Blocked shots: Manchester City 11 - 0 West Ham United



Corners: Manchester City 11 - 1 West Ham United



Fouls: Manchester City 7 - 9 West Ham United



Pass Completion: Manchester City 92% - 82% West Ham United



Tackle Success: Manchester City 50% - 32% West Ham United



Possession: Manchester City 63% - 37% West Ham United