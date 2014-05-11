Score Southampton 1-1 Manchester United in EPL 2014

17:00. Thanks to all that have joined me following today's game. I've been Ben Johnson and I hope you enjoyed VAVEL's LIVE coverage of this fixture. Keep an eye out this evening for all our reaction to the final day of the Premier League season, and a huge congratulations to Manchester City who overcame West Ham to lift the 2013/14 Barclays Premier League trophy.

16:55. Southampton will reflect on an impressive season and look to hold onto their prize players so they can come back and challenge stronger than ever next year.

16:52. That's it here at St. Mary's and just like back in October the teams share the spoils with a 1-1 draw. A fantastic goal from Juan Mata cancelled out Rickie Lambert's controversional opener. Manchester United will be looking to future weeks with the arrival of their new manager and forgetting a campaign that has ultimaetly been a disappointment.

Full-time. Southampton 1-1 Manchester United.

90'. +3 minutes of stoppage time on the board.

89'. Antonio Valencia comes on for goalscorer Juan Mata as Manchester United make their final change.

87'. Danny Welbeck gets the chance he's been after but cannot convered for Manchester United.

86'. The away fans have been unbelievable today - bouncing up and down as if they've won the league. Mental.

79'. Luke Shaw gives way for Callum Chambers for Southampton.

77'. It's all gone a bit subdued at St. Mary's here. The game is here for the taking, but Southampton seem to be going through the motions somewhat.

70'. Twenty minutes to go in this fixture. Who wants the winner the most?

69'. James Ward-Prowse comes on for Adam Lallana for Southampton.

67'. Javier Hernandez on for Robin van Persie for Manchester United.

66'. Darren Fletcher heads wide from close range. Should have hit the target at least.

65'. Luke Shaw mistimes his challenge on Adnan Januzaj and gets a yellow card.

61'. Jack Cork gives way to Sam Gallagher for Southampton - positive move from Pochettino.

60'. Momentum with Manchester United here. Game still all to play for but all of a sudden Ryan Giggs' men look like a different squad.

55'. World class costless-kick from the Spaniard, as he gets Manchester United back in this game. His 6th goal in 6 games.

54'. GOAL. Juan Mata (Manchester United). Southampton 1-1 Manchester United.

53'. Yellow card for Wanyama. Costless-kick on the edge of the area.

50'. Better start for Giggs' side in the second half, picking up the ball and looking more comfortable in possession.

46'. Manchester United kick-off the second half, and they won't be wanting a repeat of the first.

45'. Michael Carrick replaces Shinji Kagawa in midfield for Manchester United.

Nemanja Vidic putting in his all in his 300th and final United game.

15:54. Elsewhere, with Tottenham 3-0 up over Aston Villa it looks increasingly unlikely that United will be playing in Europa League next season. In the title race, Manchester City lead 1-0 at home to West Ham and Liverpool are 0-1 down against Newcastle. City's grip on the title is tighter than ever.

Half-time: End of the first half here at St. Mary's and Southampton lead 1-0. Manchester United have been poor - a slow, uninspired performance from Giggs' men. Saints have looked lively and inventive. Big changes need at half-time if United want to turn this around.

45'. +2 minutes added on in the first half. Ryan Giggs will want his side in quickly here.

40'. Booking for Januzaj for kicking the ball away after losing out in a one-on-one battle with Luke Shaw. Petulant from the United youngster.

38'. Yellow card for Nemanja Vidic as he clatters Adam Lallana. Vidic could be in trouble today if he caries on.

35'. Chris Smalling drills a shot woefully wide when it falls to him at the edge of the box. Poor effort.

33'. Yellow card for Jack Cork as he clatters Januzaj. Cynical challenge.

31'. Change of shirt for Vidic and treatment after the challenge, but he's still bleeding. The goal had been coming regardless of the decision (which was probably the wrong one by Mike Dean).

29'. Controversial goal as the United players surround the referee. Vidic thinks he's been fouled by Lambert and the cut on his face suggests he might be right. Davis' through-ball to Lambert was slotted away nevertheless. Big decision and a big goal from Saints.

28'. GOAL. Ricky Lambert (Southampton). Saints 1-0 Manchester United.

26'. Again nice football and build-up play from Southampton but the shot from Lallana fails to trouble De Gea.

23'. Snap shot from Ricky Lambert which goes extremely wide, but United are struggling to find the ball in the opening twenty-five minutes. Saints with all the opportunities so far.

20'. Thirty trophies between Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra in United's back four over the years. It seems like the end of an era as none of them may play again in a United shirt.

14'. Southampton with an encouraging start in the afternoon sunshine. Looking promising and light on their feet when going forward. Posession calm and controlled in comparision to a cumbersome start from the Manchester United players.

10'. Bright start from the Southampton players - Lallana with a flick shot, but it goes straight to De Gea's hands.

7'. Early penalty shout for handball in the Manchester United area after Luke Shaw wanders in from the left. Referee Mike Dean waves it away.

4'. Couple of early challenges from the Saints players - costless-kick given away on the edge of the area by Jack Cork. Referee being leniant with potential bookings early on. Costless-kick comes to nothing, hit into the wall by Juan Mata.

2'. Lively start from Saints, getting their full-backs up and down will be key today. Wanyama with an early snap shot, easily saved from De Gea.

1'. Southampton get us started, kicking from right to left.

14.55. We're just five minutes away from kick-off here at St. Mary's on the last Premier League weekend of the season. Fingers crossed that these two teams will give us an enthralling finale to see out the campaign.

14:45. Which of today's teams will finish their season on a high? Got a hunch? Tweet your predictions to @VAVEL.

14:40. Both teams have dismissed the idea of blooding some of the youth team players and name their strongest sides for today's game. Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping that a strong midfield will reap rewards for his side.

14:36. Speaking of the interim manager Ryan Giggs today, the confirmation that he hasn't included himself in the Manchester United squad for the match against Southampton means his record of scoring in every Premier League season will sadly be coming to an end. It is a record that is likely to stand for a very long time.

14:34. Danny Welbeck, rumoured to be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer, starts in a very attacking line-up for Ryan Giggs' side. Adnan Januzaj, Shinji Kagawa and Juan Mata all feature.

14:00. Southampton: Boruc, Clyne, Fonte, Lovren, Shaw, Wanyama, Cork, Schneiderlin, Davis, Lallana, Lambert. Subs: Gazzaniga, Ward-Prowse, Guly, Chambers, Hooiveld, Reed, Gallagher.

14:00. Manchester United: De Gea; Smalling, Ferdinand, Vidic, Evra; Januzaj, Fletcher, Kagawa, Welbeck; Mata; van Persie. Subs: Amos, Carrick, Cleverley, Lawrence, Young, Valencia, Hernandez.

Hi I'm Ben Johnson and I'd like to welcome you to the LIVE coverage of Southampton vs. Manchester United. It promises to be a lively, costless-flowing game for the neutrals, and we'll have the team line-ups for you shortly.

The referee for the game at St. Mary's this afternoon will be Mike Dean:

Manchester United team news: Wayne Rooney is out of action with a groin injury (although his manager is confident he'll be fit for the World Cup next month) and Phil Jones remains a doubt after picking up a shoulder problem against Hull City mid-week.

Southampton team news: Maya Yoshida (knee) remains sidelined with Jay Rodriguez also out with a knee issue. Midfielder Gaston Ramirez could, however, return to action.

Interim manager Ryan Giggs hasn't had long in charge of this Manchester United side, but it is long enough to understand the pressures (which he admits haven't really been on him): 'There is no pressure on me because it is four games, we couldn't win anything other than qualifying for the Europa League. But you get a taste for the pressure of picking teams and wanting to do your best'.

Mauricio Pochettino has praised his team's progression in the Premier League: 'We’ve done an analysis of everything that we’ve done since we arrived here. From the moment we arrived here we’ve definitely seen an evolution and progress in this team from the first season to the second season. Overall, I’m very pleased with the great season we’ve had. I think perhaps between December and January we went through a really bad run. We had several injuries that we had to face and perhaps we lost an important number of points throughout that bad run but overall I would say the season has been fantastic'. (via saintsfc.co.uk)

Both managers have spoken ahead of the game on their respective seasons, the job pressures and looking to the future.

The last time the two side's met back in October, a late Adam Lallana goal for Southampton grabbed them a share of the spoils at 1-1, after Robin van Persie had given the home side the lead.

Manchester United will be glad to see the back of what has been a living nightmare since last August. Few expected the transition to be easy when Sir Alex Ferguson left the club, but David Moyes and his side soon wilted under the pressure. Moyes found in the end that the job was too big, leaving Old Trafford with the Red Devils languishing disappointingly in seventh place in the Premier League table.

Mauricio Pochettino's Southampton have had a positive season, finishing eighth in the league and seeing some of their young players such as Adam Lallana and Luke Shaw have excellent campaigns. Their focus now will inevitably be on keeping hold of their prize assets during summer and pushing onwards in the quest for European football in coming seasons.

Both Saints and United will be looking to see out their final fixtures with no fuss, the latter attempting to go out on a high from what has been a hugely disappointing campaign.

Hello I'm Ben Johnson and I'd like to welcome you to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Southampton - Manchester United at St. Mary's this afternoon.