Sunderland - Swansea City LIVE: Score, Goals, Result and Commentary of EPL 2014

Thats all from me here at the Stadium Of Light on the final day of the Premier League season thanks for joining me. Hope you enjoy your evening and be sure to check out VAVEL when the World Cup gets underway.

Full time summary: Sunderland huffed and puffed however despite dominating possession they really lacked quality in the final third which showed as only 4 of their 20 attempts were on target. Swansea meanwhile can feel good about the future as a young and experimental side looked great on the break and manged to win this game comfortably.

Full time: Sunderland1-3 Swansea City

90' four minutes of stoppage time

85' Booking, Sunderland's Borini for a hack on Dyer.

83' Subistitution, Sunderland: Alitidore replaces O'shea.

83' Booking, Sunderland's Vergini for a high boot.

82' Bony of Swansea with a tame effort from 25 yards which barely troubles Mannone.

73' Sunderland's Adam Johnson bends one just wide of the right post after John O'shea layed the ball off to him just outside the box.

71' Subistitution: Sunderland as El Hadji Ba replaces Sebastion Larson.

69' Foul: Swansea's Jordi Amat commits another foul that's the fifth between the Swansea's centrebacks and this time a yellow card is shown.

64' Subustition, Sunderland: Celutska replaces Bardsley.

55' Substituiton: Swansea, De Guzman replaces Emmnes just after he'd been booked.

54' GOAL: Swansea, Wilfred Bony fires into the botom left hand corner as the ball fell lose for him in the centre of the box.

51' Save: Adam Johnson with his left foot is denied by Tremmel who holds onto the shot from the right side of the box.

50' GOAL: Sunderland Fabio Borini header from centre of box finds the bottom rigth corner following Adam Johnson's corner delievery.

Second half kicks off: Sunderland get us under way.

Half time summary: Sunderland have dominated possesion however have lacked an end product with only one of their nine attempts troubling Swansea keeper Tremmel.Swansea have played a great counter attacking game in manging to score with their only two attempts on target courtesy of Emmnes and Dyer in the opening 15 minutes.

Half time: Sunderland 0 - 2 Swansea City

44' Sunderland finally manage a shot on target as Tremmel saves high to his right.

43' Yet another wayward effort from Sunderland as Connor Wickham fires over from a tight angle.

39' Sunderland with their sixth attempt of the half from Phil Bardsley however like the previous five it's off target.

35' Sunderland missed attempt as Connor Wickham heads over from Sebastian Larson corner.

32' Two quick fire attempts from Swanse, first Dyer in the box blocked then Shelvey outside the box blocked.

27' Sunderland win their first two corners in quick succesion.

23' Chance for Sunderland Adam Johnson cuts in from the rigth but his left foot shot is blocked at the corner of the box.

22' A youthful Swansea team have really shocked Sunderland here with this lighting start.

20'Booking: Swansea pick up first booking of the game as youngster Jay Fulton is shown yellow for a bad foul.

14' GOAL:Swansea go 2-0 up. Marvin Emnes left foot effort from centre of box into botto right corner .

13' Swansea have been very niggily so far commiting all three fouls in the game.

7' GOAL: Swansea take the lead Nathan Dyer with a left footed shot from the centre of the box flies in the top left corner after Wayne Routledge played him in.

Kick off: Swanseaget us undereway

There are serious rumours in the media this week that Gus Poyet could leave Sunderland despite completing the greatest of great escapes. His showed nothing to silence doubters especially considering he didon't take the last press conference of the season.

Just two league meetings between the clubs on Wearside with Sunderland winning 2-0 in 2011/12 and the sides contesting a 0-0n draw in 2012/13.

These two teams have a very short history in the Premier League with Swanseaonly being promoted in 2011 meaning the clubs have met just five times with one win each and three draws.

Sunderland have made two changes from the side that has started the last five league games with Liam Bridcutt and Phil Bardsley replacing Lee Cattermole and Marcus Alonso.

Swansea: Tremmel, Tiendali, Amat , Bartley, Talyor, Fulton, Shelvey, Dyer, Emnes, Routledge, Bony.

Sunderland: Mannone, Bardsley, Brown, O'shea, Vergini, Larson, Colback, Bridcutt, Borini, Johnson, Wickham.

Team news is in!

Team news should be confirmed in the next few minutes here at the Stadium Of light

Jamie Joslyn here at the Stadium Of Light for this final day game in the Barclays Premier League between Sunderland and Swansea City.

Both Sunderland and Swansea staved off relegation late in the season so will be relieved to enjoy this final day fixture.

A woeful start to the season for Sunderland saw them have just one point to their name after eight games. A brave decision from owner Ellis Short to change manger early would ultimately keep his club in the league as this decision gave new manager Gus Poyet the time to enforce his philosophy of playing. Until mid April however the drop still looked certain for Sunderland however an amazing run of results completed the greatest of great escapes.

A real mediocre season for Swansea this campaign has managed to end on a high with former defender Gary Monk slowly making his mark on a young squad. Monk arrived on a high with a 3-0 win over local rivals Cardiff and has picked up enough results to keep Swansea in the league.



The previous meeting between the teams was won 4-0 by Swansea at the Liberty Stadium in October, the game was Gus Poyet's first in charge of Sunderland.

Sunderland assistant manger Charlie Oatway spoke to the media this week saying: "I felt emotionally drained thinking about this season." He added about their good run of form: "The gaffer was right, we needed someone to go on a run for us, thankfully Connor (Wickham) has done that brilliantly." Quotes courtesy of SAFC.com

Swansea manger Gary Monk gave his first proper press conference as an official manager this week. Former interim boss Monk was keen to reflect on his first stage of the job in a homorous way saying: "I will be gaffer from next season." He added: "They'll say that in training even though they may call me something different behind my back." quotes courtesy of Wales

Sunderland team news

The hosts have a major doubt over Lee Cattermole after the midfielder rolled his ankle against West Brom on wenesday. Gus Poyet also said he would rotate the squad after the efforts of his players over the past weeks.

Swansea team news

Spanish duo Michu and Angel Rangel are definitley missing for this one but other Spanish option Chico Flores may return from injury slash suspension.

Today's referee is Chris Foy"