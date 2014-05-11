Tottenham Hotspur - Aston Villa LIVE: Score, Goals, Result and Commentary of EPL 2014

16:53. Thank you for following VAVEL's live coverage of Tottenham Hotspur - Aston Villa, we hope you enjoyed the game.

16:51. Aston Villa finish the season with their joint lowest points total in their history (38pts). An interesting few weeks are ahead for the Midlands outfit, who could have a new chairman and manager before their next game in the Premier League.

16:50. A great performance from Spurs today to end what has been, in truth, an extremely disppointing season for the Lilywhites. Tottenham will once again play in the Europa League next season.

Full Time: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Aston Villa

90' Two minutes to be added on at the end of the game.

82' Aston Villa sub: Robinson on for Bacuna

82' Spurs sub: Pritchard on for Sigurdsson

81' With just nine minutes remaining, Aston Villa finally have their first shot on target. Delph's effort on goal however, is comfortably gathered by Lloris.

80' Villa have been incredibly poor going forward, both Bowery and Agbonlahor have been isolated for the majority of the game.

76' Bentaleb strikes from long range but his effort goes harmlessly wide of the post.

74' Spurs sub: Bentaleb on for Paulinho

70' Twenty minutes remaining at White Hart Lane, and Spurs look set to qualify for the Europa League for the second consecutive season.

66' Guzan is receiving treatment on the field, the American looks quite shaken by the earlier incident.

65' Harry Kane runs through on the right flank, but Guzan rushes out of his penalty area and the two collide. Kane is penalised for the collision.

61' Spurs sub: Sandro off for Veljkovic

60' Chiriches chips a wonderful ball over the top of the Villa defence to Adebayor, however the forward is judged to be offside.

57' Great play from Aston Villa! Agbonlahor heads the ball into the path of Delph, whose subsequent effort drags just wide of Lloris' goal.

55' In the title race, Man City are now almost certainly set to lift the Premier League trophy. Pellegrini's men are currently winning 2-0 at the Etihad, while Liverpool are losing 1-0 at home to Newcastle United.

52' Eriksen curls the ball into the 18 yard box from a set piece, but it is well cleared by Lowton.

48' Slow start to the second half, Spurs seem understandably comfortable with their three goal advantage.

We're underway for the second half at White Hart Lane!

15:49. Authorative performance from the home side today. With Paulinho and Sandro in the middle of the park, Spurs look much more balanced than they have done in recent months.

Half Time: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Aston Villa

45' Two minutes to be added on.

45' Great header! Dawson rises highest in the penalty and powers a header toward goal. Guzan however, gets across to tip the ball away from danger.

42' Aston Villa have been incredibly poor so far. Defensively, the visitors have been almost non-existent.

39' Fantastic performance from Spurs in this first half, arguably one of their best all season

38' Adebayor hits the subsequent penalty high into the middle of the net.

38' GOAL! Adebayor converts the penalty!

37' Agbonlahor blocks Sandro's effort from outside the penalty area with an outstretched arm.

37' Penalty Spurs!

35' Rose rifles a cross to the near post form the left hand flank, where the ball ricochet's off Baker and into Guzan's goal.

35' GOAL! Own goal from Baker doubles Spurs' lead!

30' Man Utd have gone behind at Southampton. Lambert's goal means that Spurs are now 6 points clear of Giggs' men in the race for the final Europa League berth.

28' Almost an own goal! Kane runs down the left flank before firing a low ball into the back post. Baker gets his foot to the ball first but it loops goalward and Guzan is forced to tip the ball over the bar.

27' Villa have grown into the game since the goal, and are beginning to dominate possession.

21' Aston Villa are beginning to venture forward. Their first corner of the game finds Agbonlahor at the back post after a great header at the front post from Weimann. The English forward's header however, goes well over the crossbar.

18' The benefits of having Sandro as an anchor in the midfield have been obvious in the opening 20 minutes. Sherwood's decision to play Bentaleb instead of the Brazilian for the majority of his tenure has to be questioned. Notably in the Liverpool game, the use of Bentaleb in the middle of the park left the Spurs defence completely exposed. It can be suggested that having someone like Sandro in the starting XI on that day could have made a huge difference.

16' Another chance for Paulinho! The Brazilian latches onto the ball on the left of the penalty area, but his subsequent effort on goal is miskicked, and goes well wide of the post.

14' After a lovely quick exchange of passes between Paulinho and Kane in the on the edge of the penalty area, the ball falls to Paulinho in the box. The Brazilian's first attempt is well saved, however he is on hand to tap the ball into the empty net.

14' GOAL!!!! Paulinho gives Spurs the lead!

12' Rose sees a curling effort from the left of the penalty go wildly over the crossbar.

11' Chance! Kane again! Adebayor play the ball low into the path of Kane, at the near post, however Guzan is on hand to clear the ball.

8' Sandro succumbs to shouts of "shoot" from the Spurs faithful, but his effort on goal is tame and barely reaches the penalty area.

7' The home side have been impressive in the opening exchanges, pouring bodies forward in search of the opener.

5' Chance! After a brilliant spell of possession for Spurs, Adebayor curls the ball to the back post to Kane. The young forward's subsequent header is well held by Guzan.

1' Adebayor is played through on the right flank by Harry Kane. However, Guzan is off his line quickly to smother the ball.

We're underway at White Hart Lane!

14:58. Aston Villa and Tottenham will both line up with a traditional 4-4-2.

14:55. Spurs need just one point to qualify for the Europa League.

Aston Villa team news: Long term absentees Benteke (achilles), Okore (knee), N'Zogbia (achilles), and Kozak (broken leg) are all still sidelined, while Albrighton faces a late fitness test on a groin strain.

Tottenham Hotspur team news: Kaboul will miss the game due to suspension, while Lamela (back), Townsend (ankle) and Walker (pelvic) are set to miss out through injury. Both Capoue and Vertonghen are to be assessed before kick off.

After a disappointing season at Villa Park, Paul Lambert is set for crunch talks with chairman, Randy Lerner, at the end of the season. At his press conference yesterday, Lambert revealed his anxiety over the talks: “I will wait with baited breath to hear what the chairman’s got to say. I’ll respect whatever decision he makes. It’s a bit different but I’ll be like everybody else waiting to see what he says.” (quotes courtesy of Metro)

Tim Sherwood, speaking at what could be his final pre-match press conference as Spurs manager spoke of his "supply teacher" status at the club: "I am doing this job with a lot of uncertainty around my future. If you have a supply teacher who comes into your school, sometimes they are not treated with the respect that a headmaster is. My situation is that you have got players talking about me not being here next season. That's how difficult the situation is to keep the players in line. It's natural. If they knew I was here for five years or three years or, certainly, for next year, then they wouldn't be saying that, would they?" (quotes courtesy of The Guardian)

Speaking ahead of the game both managers have stated that they in the dark over their futures.

The last time these two sides met, Tottenham ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Townsend and Soldado.

It's been another topsy-turvy season for Aston Villa, who narrowly staved off relegation in the final months. The lack of goal-scoring form from Benteke at the start of the season, and his subsequent absense through injury in the last three months, have meant that Villa have lacked any real cutting edge this season. The Midlands club will be hoping to end the season on a high and begin to look to the future.

After spending over £100 million last Summer, there was rightfully a huge amount of expectation at White Hart Lane at the start of the season. The Lilywhites however, have flattered to deceive, with many of their big signings either struggling for form, or simply not being given the chance to succeed at the club (Erik Lamela)

Both Spurs and Villa are looking to end their underwhelming 2013/14 English Premier League campaign on a high today.

Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher, and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Tottenham Hotspur - Aston Villa at White Hart Lane.