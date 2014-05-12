Few surprises as Roy Hodgson names England 23-man squad

There were few surprises when England manager Roy Hodgson announced his 23-man squad for Brazil - and in addition, seven standby players - on Monday. Perhaps the most notable inclusion was Southampton's young Luke Shaw, who will join Leighton Baines from Everton on the plane next month. This means disappointment for Ashley Cole of Chelsea, who is now likely to retire from international football.

Hodgson cannot be accused of playing it safe, with the likes of Ross Barkley, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Shaw making the cut. A youthful, inexperienced team perhaps, but the wily old faces of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney will provide the experience. Besides, experience can only be gained if you're given the chance.

At the very least, the expectation from fans back at home will be low, and these players will be unafraid and excited to represent their nation on the biggest stage of them all. Whether Hodgson can turn his side into a team of world-beaters remains to be seen, but it is sure going to be fascinating to find out.

23-man squad

Goalkeepers: Joe Hart (Manchester City), Fraser Forster (Celtic), Ben Foster (West Bromwich Albion)

Defenders: Glen Johnson (Liverpool), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), Leighton Baines (Everton), Luke Shaw (Southampton)

Midfielders: Steven Gerrard (Liverpool), Jack Wilshere (Arsenal), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Frank Lampard (Chelsea), James Milner (Manchester City), Ross Barkley (Everton), Adam Lallana (Southampton), Raheem Sterling (Liverpool), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal)

Forwards: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool), Danny Welbeck (Manchester United), Rickie Lambert (Southampton)

On standby

John Ruddy (Norwich); Jon Flanagan (Liverpool), John Stones (Everton); Michael Carrick (Manchester United), Tom Cleverley (Manchester United); Andy Carroll (West Ham), Jermain Defoe (Toronto FC)





Handy visual via the Official Twitter account of England FC (@england).