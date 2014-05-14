Wednesday's Manchester City Transfer News: City to battle for Madrid winger

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal and Manchester City will battle for the signature of Real Madrid wide-man Ángel di María this summer. The Argentine, who has scored four goals and made 15 assists this season, is understood to be surplus to requirements aftering angering club bosses by demanding a pay rise. Los Blancos will seek around £29m for the player they signed for a total of €36m four years ago and Manchester is believed to be his preferred destination.

Talk Sport report that Inter Milan have switched their attentions to Manchester City striker Álvaro Negredo. The Italian side have been linked strongly with moves for Chelsea striker Fernando Torres and fellow City forward Edin Džeko in the last two months, but are now believed to be keen on Negredo after Manuel Pellegrini ruled out the sale of the Bosnian. Negredo made a blistering start to life in the Premier League but has failed to score since the 21st January.

(Álvaro Negredo is attracting interest from Italy with Inter Milan reportedly set to make a bid for the Spaniard)

Portuguese journalist Gonçalo Lopes, who first broke the news of City's interest in FC Porto pair Eliaquim Mangala and Fernando Reges, has tweeted that the blues have reached an agreement with the two time Champions League winners for their Brazilian midfielder. The fee is reported to be around €20m.

(Gonçalo Lopes tweets the news to his followers yesterday)

In Other News

In other news, City pair Samir Nasri and Gaël Clichy have been left out of Didier Deschamps preliminary 30-man France squad for the World Cup. The pair have notched up a total of 61 caps between them and both got their hands on the Premier League and Capital One Cup trophy this season, but the French boss explained his controversial decision in an interview with TF1.

"He is a player of great quality, but Samir's performances for France have not been of the standard of those with his club Manchester City."

(The Manchester City pair will not join the France squad in Brazil this summer)