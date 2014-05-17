Result Arsenal 3-2 Hull City in 2014 FA Cup Final

Arsenal have won the FA Cup for the first time in 9 years. Well done to Hull for a brilliant performence. An outstanding spectacle, what a cup final. Well done to Arsenal and Wenger. I hope you enjoyed our coverage today, I`ve been Conor(@TheFalseWinger7), good night.

119` My Man of the Match is Aaron Ramsey, pushed closed by Hull`s workhorse Fryatt.

118` Eluko shoots from 40 yard, his shot nearly finds the bottom corner. So close.

118` Sanogo hits a low volley, well stopped.

115` WOW. Mertasaker slips 40 yards out from his goal, Fabianski comes out to collect 30 yards out of his goal line, while the Hull player gets there first, his shot, from a tight angle, goes just wide of the empty net. What a Chance.

114` Sanogo comes close with a great effort.

112` Can Hull still do it? Comment below

110` Giroud flicks the ball back to Ramsey who hits the back of the net with his 5th shot in the last 20 minutes.

109` Goal! Ramsey. 3-2

109` Ramseys 4th shot of extra time, again blasted over.

106` Wilshere and Rosisky come on for Cazorla and Ozil.

106` The second half begins, 15 minutes for either side to find a winner, or we will be seeing penalties.

104` Cazorla shoots, over.

102` Rosenior comes off, while Boyd comes on.

101` Ramsey again shoots, bizare, goes way over this time round.

99` Ramsey again, side netting this time.

97` Ramsey has a decent effort, saved.

95` Davies slips, Ramsey crosses into the box, and Giroud hits the bar with a near perfect header.

94` Giroud and Sanogo combine, but Chester does excellently.

91` Else whre, Atleti Madrid have been crowned La Liga champions.

91` Extra Time has begun.

93` Arsenal break, but Cazorla has a poor touch

92` Giroud shoots, well stopped.

90` 4 minutes added on

89` Giroud tees up Sanogo, he shoots just wide, great chance.

86` 89 345 is the attendance today

84` Giroud booked

82` Lovely volley from Giroud, equally denied by the man between the sticks for Hull.

80` Yet another Arsenal penalty appeal denied.

79` Gibbs finds himselfwith plenty of space, with an open net in his sights, but Gibbs puts his effort into row Z

77` The game is wide open, end to end stuff.

74` Quinn is replaced by Aluko.

72` Goal. 2-2

71` Sanogo hits the side netting.

70` Meyler booked

69` Cazorla goes down in the box, looking for the penalty, play waved on.

67` Paul McShane comes on for the inured Bruce

66` The ball strikes Livermore on the arm, no penalty given.

65` The pressure is building on Hull, will they cope?

63` Bruce makes a vital challenge. corner given.

62` Arsenal knock it around the edge of the box, carefully wokring their way through Hulls back line, it remains 2-1 to Hull.

61` Sanogo comes on for Podolski, surprising move.

59`Huddlestone booked.

57` Huddelstone grabs Giroud`s shirt while the ball was in the air, the frenchman is livid, looking for a penalty. Nothing given.

56` The entire Wembley stadium appluads on the 56th minute as a mark of respect for the 56 fans who los their lives in the Bradford stadium disaster

54` Huddelstone shoots, again, from distance, lands just wide of the target.

53`Alex Bruce goes down inured.

51` Else where Atleti have equalised through Godin, against Barcelona, as it stands they`ll win the league

49` Ozil gets his cross in, again Chester clears.

46` The second half is underway.

47` The half time whistle is sounded out,as the players return to the dressing rooms, with the score 2-1 in favour of the underdogs, Hull City, the game is beautifully poised.

44` Great chance for Arsenal, as Giroud crosses but no one is there to meet the excellent delivery

42` Fryat clean through but the whistle is blown as the referee judged that their was a foul in the build up

40` The game is opening up a lot, as the match approaches the half way stafe, Hull so far content with their 1 goal lead.

38` Else where, Barcelona currently lead 1-0 against Atleti Madrid, as things stand Barcelona will win the title, back to Wembley.

36` Huddelstone has a shot from near 40 yards out, just rises over the bar.

33` Hull keeping the ball excellently, Arsenal chasing shadows

30` Huddelstone brings down Ozil, the German pleads with the ref for him to show a yellow card. Nothing given.

27` Ramsey makes an excellent run, slips in Giroud, but the frenchman misses his chance.

25` Ozil has a chance,well blocked by skipper Davies.

23` Sagna goes down injured, Rosenior receives a warning from the ref.

21` Ozil gets costless in the box, but kicks air, as he misses the ball, great chance.

19` The game is stopped, with a Hull player currently down hurt.

17` Goal, Arsenal are back in, what a stunning effort from Santi Cazorla from a costless kick.

15` The game has atlast slowed down, with Arsenal now keeping hold of the ball, no penetration as yet.

12` Another set piece, Bruce comes close to making it 3-0, but his effort is cleared off the line

10` Hull continue to press, Arsenal are frantic and can`t keep hold of the ball

8` Video evidence shows the costless kick leading to the second goal, was taken in the wrong place

6` Goal, Hull now 2 goals up, Davies smashes in following a set piece

5` Theyve hardly been playing 5 minutes, and Arsenal look nervous

3` Goal Hull, Chester has scored with the first attack following a set piece.

1` Kick Off

14:48. Here's a clip of the best of Ozil, something we could expect from him today in 2014 FA CUP Final between Arsenal v Hull City.

14:47. If there was ever a match winner for today's match it's this man, Ozil. He hasn't been as impressive as he first promised, but he needs to step up to the plate.

14:46. News from today, Hull City owner Assem Allam has revealed he wants manager Steve Bruce to stay at the club for a long time.

14:44. Arsenal already secured Champions League football, and Hull City will contest in the Europa League, a huge achievement for the side.

14:43. One of the most memorable moments in Arsenals history came in the FA Cup, when they won the cup by beating Man United 3-2 in 1979.

14:40. Less than 20 minutes to kick off

14:38.16 years ago today, Arsenal beat Newcastle in the FA Cup final, to clinch the title.

14:37. Here's a promo video that the Arsenal players made prior to today.

14:34. 25,000 Arsenal fan are at the Emirates today to look the game on a big screen.

14:32. X Factor star, Leona Lewis will sing prior to kick off shortly.

14:30. 30 minutes remain till kick off of Arsenal - Hull City match

14:28.Aaron Ramsey first appeared at Wembley in an FA Cup final for Cardiff when they were defeated by Portsmouth. The Welshman was 17 at the time.

14:26. What's your best moment in the FA Cup this year? Comment below.

14:24. Here's coverage of last years FA Cup final, where the underdogs Wigan, beat Man City 1-0.

14:22. Arsenal have already organised an open top bus tour for Sunday, are they getting ahead of themselves, have your views?

14:18. Opta stats

The Gunners have lifted the trophy on five of their last six appearances in the FA Cup final.

Hull's six games in the 2014 FA Cup have produced 20 goals in total.

The Tigers have won just three of their last 11 FA Cup matches when pitted against a team from the same division (D1 L7).

14:16. Vermaelen "It would give us a massive boost for the next few years," said the Belgian. "There's loads of potential in this team, a lot of good players, and it would give them confidence for the following years."

14:14. Davies(Hull captain) "Arsenal fans will see this as a trophy they must win. It would be different for them if they were going into a final against Man City or Chelsea.

"They will see it as a must-win against us. It's been that long without a trophy for them it might produce some nerves"

14:10. While Arsenal faced Wigan, here's the clip.

14:09. Hull beat Sheffield United in a thrilling semi final last month, here's all the goals from that day.

14:07. While Hull's midfield maestro has come in the shape of Tom Huddelstone, here's a clip of him this season.

14:05. Aaron Ramsey has been Arsenals best player this season despite being injured for a large spell, here's a video of some his best moments this season.

14:02. What are your thoughts on the starting 11's, are you surprised with any omissions?

14:02. Team News: Hull XI: McGregor - Davies Bruce Chester - Elmohamady Livermore Huddlestone Meyler Rosenior - Quinn - Fryatt

Arsenal team to play Hull City: Fabianski, Sagna, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Gibbs, Arteta, Ramsey, Cazorla, Ozil, Podolski, Giroud

13:56. We're expecting team news shortly.

13:54. Probert last appeared at Wembley for the FA Trophy final between Barrow and Stevenage.

13:52. Probert has handed out 6 red cards this season, and has been a Premier League referee since 2007. Since 2007, he has sent off 30 people, will there be a red card today?

13:50. Lee Probert is today's referee, huge occasion for the man.

13:49. Team news should be out soon, let us know what your starting 11 be for both Arsenal and Hull, comment below.

13:46. Comment below with your predictions for today's outcome.

13:44. Earlier today, at 9am, 90 coaches left Hull, Wembley bound. The supporters making their first ever trip to Wembley for the FA Cup final.

13:42. Here's the odds for today, Arsenal 4/9, Hull 6/1, Draw 10/3, the Londoners are clear favourites.

13:40. Arsene Wenger: "I love to win. Your fans love you to win. Your fans will be happy 40. when you win trophies. Look, it has become a way to think for everybody like that. If you look at the overall consistency nobody has finished in the Champions League in England for 18 years. Nobody. But it is true that because we are used to win every year, basically, and suddenly you don’t win, it becomes a way of thinking [for critics]. But you could go to some other clubs: ‘why did you not win the championship for 20 years?’ Nobody asks them the question. Having said that, of course, we want to win every year but it’s difficult.’’

13:37. Steve Bruce: "Everybody enjoys a shock and if you're not an Arsenal fan I'm sure the rest of the world will be rooting for Hull. The reality is it's a one-off, and it's a place where heroes are made. Who can be that hero and go and win us the FA Cup? The memories of the FA Cup are the ones you cherish when you've finished your playing career. The ones you really remember are your FA Cup days and, believe me, it's far better when you've won one than when you've lost one."



13:35. Allan McGregor is set to continue in goal after making his comeback in the Premier League defeat to Everton

13:32. The Gunners have won 10 FA Cup finals; only Manchester United (11) have won more.

13:29. Stat of the day: The last seven FA Cup finals have been won by a single goal margin and produced just 11 goals.

13:27. Arsenal have kept clean sheets in each of their last three FA Cup finals.

13:23. Nikica Jelavic is cup tied after already scoring two goals in one game against Queens Park Rangers in this season’s 3rd Round for Everton. Shane Long is also cup tied, having already played for West Brom in the competition this season - he has scored five goals in his last seven FA Cup starts.

13:20. Matty Fryatt has scored 10 goals in 13 FA Cup starts, including seven in his last eight. Fryatt also scored in the FA Cup semi final as a substitute.

13:17. Olivier Giroud has scored five goals in his last six FA Cup games, including three in four substitute appearances this season.

13:14. Lukas Podolski has scored four goals in five FA Cup games for Arsenal.

3:12. Hull have had some tough tasks too. Round 3: v Middlesbrough (away). Won 2-0.

Round 4: v Southend (away). Won 2-0.

Round 5: v Brighton (away). Drew 1-1.

Round 5 replay: v Brighton (home). Won 2-1.

Round 6: v Sunderland (home). Won 3-0.

Semi-final: v Sheffield United (Wembley). Won 5-3.

13:10. Arsenal have had a difficult run to the final defeating the likes of Liverpool and Everton a long the way, here's exactly how they got here Round 3: v Tottenham (home). Won 2-0.

Round 4: v Coventry (home). Won 4-0.

Round 5: v Liverpool (home). Won 2-1.

Round 6: v Everton (home). Won 4-1.

Semi-final: v Wigan (Wembley). Drew 1-1 AET. Won 4-2 on penalties

13:07. While Hull last made it to Wembley(excluding this years semi-final) when they won the Championship play offs, reaching the Premier League through goals from Dean Windas.

13:05. Arsenals last appeared at Wembley(excluding this years semi-final) a few years back when they were devastated by Birmingham in a narrow defeat.

13:02. Arsenal will look to capitalise on their great opportunity today and lift their first trophy in 9 years. While Hull will look to win the Fa Cup for the first time in their history.

13:00. Good evening, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Arsenal v Hull City, in today's crunch match in the FA Cup. I'm Conor (@TheFalseWinger7), hopefully you'll enjoy what is promised to be a brilliant spectacle.