Result Arsenal 3-2 Hull City in 2014 FA Cup Final
Arsenal have won the FA Cup for the first time in 9 years. Well done to Hull for a brilliant performence. An outstanding spectacle, what a cup final. Well done to Arsenal and Wenger. I hope you enjoyed our coverage today, I`ve been Conor(@TheFalseWinger7), good night.

119` My Man of the Match is Aaron Ramsey, pushed closed by Hull`s workhorse Fryatt. 

118` Eluko shoots from 40 yard, his shot nearly finds the bottom corner. So close. 

118` Sanogo hits a low volley, well stopped. 

115` WOW. Mertasaker slips 40 yards out from his goal, Fabianski comes out to collect 30 yards out of his goal line, while the Hull player gets there first, his shot, from a tight angle, goes just wide of the empty net. What a Chance.

114` Sanogo comes close with a great effort. 

112` Can Hull still do it? Comment below 

110` Giroud flicks the ball back to Ramsey who hits the back of the net with his 5th shot in the last 20 minutes. 

109` Goal! Ramsey. 3-2

109` Ramseys 4th shot of extra time, again blasted over. 

106` Wilshere and Rosisky come on for Cazorla and Ozil. 

106` The second half begins, 15 minutes for either side to find a winner, or we will be seeing penalties.

104` Cazorla shoots, over. 

102` Rosenior comes off, while Boyd comes on. 

101` Ramsey again shoots, bizare, goes way over this time round. 

99` Ramsey again, side netting this time. 

97` Ramsey has a decent effort, saved. 

95` Davies slips, Ramsey crosses into the box, and Giroud hits the bar with a near perfect header. 

94` Giroud and Sanogo combine, but Chester does excellently. 

91` Else whre, Atleti Madrid have been crowned La Liga champions. 

91` Extra Time has begun. 

93` Arsenal break, but Cazorla has a poor touch

92` Giroud shoots, well stopped. 

90` 4 minutes added on

89` Giroud tees up Sanogo, he shoots just wide, great chance. 

86` 89 345 is the attendance today

84` Giroud booked

82` Lovely volley from Giroud, equally denied by the man between the sticks for Hull. 

80` Yet another Arsenal penalty appeal denied.

79` Gibbs finds himselfwith plenty of space, with an open net in his sights, but Gibbs puts his effort into row Z

77` The game is wide open, end to end stuff. 

74` Quinn is replaced by Aluko. 

72` Goal. 2-2

71` Sanogo hits the side netting. 

70` Meyler booked

69` Cazorla goes down in the box, looking for the penalty, play waved on. 

67` Paul McShane comes on for the inured Bruce

66` The ball strikes Livermore on the arm, no penalty given. 

65` The pressure is building on Hull, will they cope?

63` Bruce makes a vital challenge. corner given. 

62` Arsenal knock it around the edge of the box, carefully wokring their way through Hulls back line, it remains 2-1 to Hull. 

61` Sanogo comes on for Podolski, surprising move. 

59`Huddlestone booked. 

57` Huddelstone grabs Giroud`s shirt while the ball was in the air, the frenchman is livid, looking for a penalty. Nothing given. 

56` The entire Wembley stadium appluads on the 56th minute as a mark of respect for the 56 fans who los their lives in the Bradford stadium disaster

54` Huddelstone shoots, again, from distance, lands just wide of the target. 

53`Alex Bruce goes down inured. 

51` Else where Atleti have equalised through Godin, against Barcelona, as it stands they`ll win the league

49` Ozil gets his cross in, again Chester clears. 

46` The second half is underway.

47` The half time whistle is sounded out,as the players return to the dressing rooms, with the score 2-1 in favour of the underdogs, Hull City, the game is beautifully poised. 

44` Great chance for Arsenal, as Giroud crosses but no one is there to meet the excellent delivery

42` Fryat clean through but the whistle is blown as the referee judged that their was a foul in the build up 

40` The game is opening up a lot, as the match approaches the half way stafe, Hull so far content with their 1 goal lead. 

38` Else where, Barcelona currently lead 1-0 against Atleti Madrid, as things stand Barcelona will win the title, back to Wembley. 

36` Huddelstone has a shot from near 40 yards out, just rises over the bar. 

33` Hull keeping the ball excellently, Arsenal chasing shadows

30` Huddelstone brings down Ozil, the German pleads with the ref for him to show a yellow card. Nothing given. 

27` Ramsey makes an excellent run, slips in Giroud, but the frenchman misses his chance. 

25` Ozil has a chance,well blocked by skipper Davies. 

23` Sagna goes down injured, Rosenior receives a warning from the ref. 

21` Ozil gets costless in the box, but kicks air, as he misses the ball, great chance.

19` The game is stopped, with a Hull player currently down hurt. 

17` Goal, Arsenal are back in, what a stunning effort from Santi Cazorla from a costless kick. 

15` The game has atlast slowed down, with Arsenal now keeping hold of the ball, no penetration as yet. 

12` Another set piece, Bruce comes close to making it 3-0, but his effort is cleared off the line

10` Hull continue to press, Arsenal are frantic and can`t keep hold of the ball

8` Video evidence shows the costless kick leading to the second goal, was taken in the wrong place

6` Goal, Hull now 2 goals up, Davies smashes in following a set piece

5` Theyve hardly been playing 5 minutes, and Arsenal look nervous

3` Goal Hull, Chester has scored with the first attack following a set piece.

1` Kick Off

14:48. Here's a clip of the best of Ozil, something we could expect from him today in 2014 FA CUP Final between Arsenal v Hull City.