Yaya Touré could leave Manchester City

Yaya Touré's agent Dimitri Seluk has warned Manchester City that his client could leave the club if they don't show him more respect.

The 31-year-old is upset with staff at the club after they failed to congratulate the midfielder on his 31st birthday one week ago. The Ivorian's agent told Sky Sports News that his client is still yet to receive an apology or explanation from Manchester City and suggested that Touré could leave after the World Cup.

(Touré and his agent Dimitri Seluk)

When asked if the midfielder would still be at Manchester Cuty after theWorld Cup, Seluk said: "I don't know. Yaya will speak personally to staff and after that we will make a decision.

"But nobody has apologised from the staff yet. If they don't want Touré then he can leave at any moment, no problem. Yaya is concentrating on the World Cup but if Man City is not respecting the player how can he be motivated to play for that team?

"Many clubs would be interested in him. There would be no problem finding a job."

(The Ivorian contributed 20 goals to City's title win this season)

Touré took to Twitter on Tuesday night to seemingly play down reports that he was ready to end his four-year stay with the club.

"Thanks for all the birthday messages today. Card from City just arrived... Must have got lost in the post. Haha," he joked on Twitter.

He added: "Jokes aside. Please do not take words that do not come out of MY mouth seriously. Judge my commitment to @MCFC by my performances."

However, later tweets expressed support for the comments made by his agent.

"My agent was trying to make a point here on my behalf, joke aside. It seems important for me to make a statement..i am going to do so."

"Everything dimitry said is true. He speaks for me. I will give an interview after World Cup to explain."

ESPN report that the club are not worried about Yaya Touré's situation and are adamant that he is appreciated and respected by the club.