'The Total Person' - What can we expect from Louis van Gaal?

It has been said that David Moyes attempted to be his predecessor, Sir Alex Ferguson, too much and failed to bring in his own ideas. Louis van Gaal will definitely not do that, but is he the right man for the Manchester United job, and what will he do?

In an interview with SkySports earlier this week, Van Gaal said it could take up to two years for him to get United back to the heights previously experienced at Old Trafford. The changes he will make to United's tactics, traditions and style of play will be drastic.

Tactics

In terms of the shape of van Gaal's sides, he prefers to use a 4-3-3 which can easily blend into a 4-2-3-1. In his four-four-three, he is a great lover of bringing out a centre-back into midfield on occasion.

"In modern football, the players in the middle of the back four…have really become play makers. They had space, whereas the No. 10, the advanced central midfielder, had become too restricted to control the tempo of the game." - Van Gaal

Brining out a centre-half into midfield has been copied on numerous occasions in the last few years; managers across the world have followed the example set by Van Gaal and Guardiola. At United, van Gaal could experiment with Michael Carrick in the number 4 role. Carrick has featured as a back up centre-back quite a few times this season under David Moyes and has shown his defending ability isn't too bad. Should Carrick not live up to expectations in this role, United's current number 4, Phil Jones, would easily slot in behind the midfield, quite possibly finally finding his best position.

Having a defender coming out into midfield forces the number 10 to be the first, early, line of defence.

At Manchester United, van Gaal has a set of players perfectly set to his preferred, slightly unusual, tactics. At Ajax, in the early 90's, where he won the UEFA Cup, he used Wim Jonk in the number four role and a certain Dennis Bergkamp in the number ten role. He directed Jonk and Bergkamp so well that Jonk was called up the Netherlands national team and Bergkamp attracted interest from Arsenal, before he moved a year later. At Manchester United, in 2014, he is likely to use Jones in the number four role and Rooney in the number ten role. Rooney fits into the Bergkamp position perfectly. He is hard working and defensively solid, yet has the industrious and skillfull ability that is matched by very few in the world. It is yet to be seen whether Rooney buys into van Gaal's radical change at United.

"We don't talk about money. We talked about the players I want." - Van Gaal

Van Gaal will be looking to spend and buy some replacements for the outgoing players that could be all of Vidic, Ferdinand, Evra, Giggs, Fellaini, Nani, Young, Cleverley, and Valencia, and will especially be looking to strengthen at left-back and central midfield, but money is no problem.

Despite Mata and Kagawa being played out of their natural position, with the style of play created by van Gaal, the unnatural could become natural. Van Gaal's Netherlands captain, van Persie, will be used in the role of holding up play and bringing the midfielders into the attack after playing under him in that role at Holland for the past two years. This will give Kagawa the chance to feature up top with a new quintet being formed of Mata, van Persie, Rooney, Kagawa and Januzaj on the front line. While Kagawa gets involved at the back before being brought in by van Persie, Mata will come inside and act as an inside forward. Januzaj will have the option of copying Mata's play and coming inside or bombing down the wing.

Van Gaal is adamant that the Total Football template should not be followed exactly. He remains opposed to the idea of letting the midfielders interchange with the wingers using the overlap. His reasoning is as well thought-through as ever; a failed overlap gives the opposition possession and a clear path down the wing. As well as this, with no full-back in front of the winger because of the overlap, the winger has clear space to run into himself.

Van Gaal demonstrated that he prefers his full-backs and midfielders to not interfere with the attacking aspect of the wingers at Bayern Munich. He further demonstrated that he requires wingers who have the ability to cut inside and shoot or give it to the oncoming midfielder. Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben were his preferred choices. This means it is likely Antonio Valencia's days at United are over and that Juan Mata and Adnan Januzaj will be getting some consistent time on the pitch next season.

“If you look at [Jose] Mourinho he has learnt from Van Gaal. If you look at Frank de Boer he has learnt from him – a lot of trainers have taken a lot from him, even [Pep] Guardiola has taken a lot from him. So he must be good.” - Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

The Reviews

"He's an extremely good team builder, a good technical teacher. If a club wants to start from scratch and build a new team then he's the perfect candidate." - Raymond Verheijen (Dutch Coach)

“Louis is good company,” says Van Gool. “As a human being he is top. He has heart. The point is if you talk about football it is difficult. In football he is right and you are wrong. You can discuss football for hours and hours with him but he will never admit you are right.

Of course, some people will not like him [because of his confidence]. But he has a very good character. He wants to help people. He can listen. Too many people have the wrong impression about him.” - Roger van Gool

“[Van Gaal] has a very strong character – he wants to be the boss and he wants the players to do what he wants. Sometimes that is a little bit difficult with players who have their own ideas. As a football coach he is very good. He makes the football easy. He can explain his idea to the team and his idea for working when everybody on the field does what he wants." - Hans-Jörg Butt

“I have worked with many coaches but nobody like him. He gets the best out of the best. He makes players better players. He has the art of making you see the way he sees the game. It is always about attack, attack, attack. He is a phenomenal coach.” - Shota Arveladze

The Attitude

The night before van Gaal was appointed Ajax coach (September 1991), he asked his wife, “Should I do it like I think it should be done, or gradually?" He thought he should do it all at once and his wife backed this up with, "That's right. You must be true to yourself." Since that night, van Gaal has done things his way with no exceptions. What can we expect from the man about to lead the Netherlands to the World Cup?

No attention to follow what is expected: All those years ago, when Alex Ferguson took over at Manchester United, he interviewed some of the longest serving staff about the history inside the club, about the attitude in the club.

Van Gaal will completely ignore any tradition he finds unnecessary and will completely ignore politeness to the club's legends. While working in Germany with Bayern Munich, he told the club director and legend, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge that he was in van Gaal's seat on the plane. Van Gaal does not feel the need to succumb to what is expected, preferring to tell things straightly. He once informed the Spanish media that their country was a great place to live in, but a horrible place to work in.

Everything is his fault, including the good bits: Jose Mourinho is often praised for his defence of his players no matter how little he had to do with his players' poor form. Van Gaal takes this to another level. Nothing will slip past him, any attempt to blame his players and he may bite your head off, his relationship with the media is less than brilliant.

Meanwhile, any success is due to himself. He even claimed that Barcelona's two Champions League wins in three years under Pep Guardiola were mainly due to the legacy created by him previously. He then went on to inform the press that Bayern Munich's Champions League successes were down to him as well. Oddly enough, he may even be right.

He is 'The Total Person': Van Gaal appreciates himself a lot and one of the labels he has given himself is the 'Total Person'. Unlike Ferguson, who hardly conversed with the players during the days before a match, van Gaal is about as hands-on it gets.

Every single thing to do with his players is commented and quite frequently changed by van Gaal. He once visited a memeber of his Ajax squad, Peter van Vossen, at their home and told him to not paint his kitchen walls white. Van Vossen obeyed, and that speaks for how trusting van Gaal's players are of him.

Similar to how Don Revie conducted things at his Leeds side in the 1970's, van Gaal prepares papers for every single game and for every single player. One of his players at his 2009 title winning AZ claimed van Gaal had prepared them so well for each game that they could almost play on autopilot. Van Gaal has been involved in football tactics since he was 12 when he would visit Ajax's training ground to look training every day conducted by Rinus Michels.

The Egos

Van Gaal prefers to work with younger players who will look up to him more. When it comes to working with older, more experienced stars, van Gaal often ends up in confrontations.

He is famously known for clashing with some of his best players, much like Ferguson. The most famous clash came with Rivaldo.

"I was at Barcelona and very close when the clash with Rivaldo happened," said Boudewijn Zenden.

"He was winning the Golden Ball as player of the year and was playing as a left winger. Rivaldo himself thought he was better off playing behind the strikers, so as soon as he won this massive trophy he just said to Van Gaal, 'I don't want to play on the left no more. I want to play behind the strikers'.

"Van Gaal said 'right that's your decision'. What followed was that he sat on the bench because the manager decided where he would play. He's one of the managers who knows how to deal with the bigger players and when he thinks something is right that's what he will do. It comes close to how Sir Alex Ferguson worked."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic called the Dutchman “a dictator, without the slightest sense of humour”.

"He's one of the managers who knows how to deal eith the bigger players and when he thinks something is right that's what he will do."

Someone like Wayne Rooney would really get under van Gaal's skin and the man who's just signed a 5 year contract may have to be protected by the board if van Gaal continues with the trend of fiery relationships with his best players. On the other hand, van Gaal's relationship with young players is fantastic because none of them attempt to come up against him. For Adnan Januzaj and the few that could feature in United's first team in the U-21's next season, van Gaal's appointment is brilliant news for their development.

However, for the bigger players in the squad, they will be treading on eggshells because van Gaal doesn't let anyone be bigger than himself.

Overall, the character of Louis van Gaal fits Manchester United better than any other out there. He will fully believe he is the right man and there isn't a chance that he'll let the press get to him. His words with the press will not be the only thing that entertain the United fans; next season, United should be back to playing attacking football again. Next season, though, they'll be playing in a radical new 4-4-3 with various complex tactics from van Gaal. For van Gaal, the objective will be to build a team of youngsters playing attractive football before giving Giggs the job and claiming the trophies won after he has departed are down to him.