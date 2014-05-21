Wednesday's Transfer News & Gossip

In a day dominated by rumours that Yaya Toure wants to leave Manchester City, we look at Wednesday's stand-out transfer gossip.

The Sun:

After stating his disappointed that Manchester City failed to wish him a happy birthday, Yaya Toure has confirmed he wants to leave the club.

Soon to be Manchester United boss, Louis van Gaal, could make PSV Eindhoven's £15million-rated striker Memphis Depay one of his first signings.

Liverpool have tabled an £8million bid for Dejan Lovren and a £20m offer for Southampton team-mate Adam Lallana.

Daily Mirror:

Real Madrid have offered Ashley Cole a two-year deal worth a staggering £10million. The veteran left-back took to Twitter to say that he is unsure where he will playing next season, but it would be unlikely to be at Chelsea, fueling transfer speculation about his future.

Manchester City will do all in their power to block an attempt by Yaya Toure to force through a move this summer.

Newcastle manager Alan Pardew is considering a shock move for Aston Villa exile Darren Bent.

Liverpool and Arsenal are both interested in Reading starlet Jordan Obita, and are expected to battle it out for his signature this summer.

Southampton's Luke Shaw is ready to sign for Manchester United - and has already started looking for a new house.

Daily Star:

Brendan Rodgers wants to sign Ashley Cole, as he looks to strengthen his Liverpool side for next season's title race.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all interested in Bayern Munich forward Mario Mandzukic.

Daily Express:

Louis van Gaal has claimed money will be no object as he rebuilds Manchester United into a title-winning team.

The Daily Telegraph:

Ashley Cole will consider lucrative offers from AS Monaco and Real Madrid this summer as he prepares to leave Chelsea after eight years at Stamford Bridge.