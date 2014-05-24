Leyton Orient v Rotherham United - A place in the Championship awaits

Leyton Orient will look to return to the second-tier of English football for the first time in 32 years when they face Rotherham at Wembley. While Rotherham will be looking to return for the first time since 2004-05.

It is fair to say there is no underdog in this game, whoever makes it into the Championship is arguably punching above their weight given the history of both clubs.

In their play-off Semi-Finals neither were fancied against Peterborough and Preston, but they both managed impressive victories in their second legs at home.

There was a fear that Leyton Orient would fail in the play-offs after a grueling 46-game season. The O's have never had such a demanding season for many years.

However, their displays against Peterborough proved they still have something left in them.

"I have been really pleased with how the players have responded to being in the play-offs, having been in the top two for most of the season.

"They have embraced it and are now looking forward to the challenge at Wembley," said Leyton Orient manager Russell Slade.

Rotherham managed to make a good Preston side look average as they beat them convincing fahsion over the two legs.

Despite the excellent performance in their 3-1 second-leg win over Preston, Rotherham boss Steve Evans is not handing out guaranteed starting places.

"It's easy for people to conclude that if the team that started the game against Preston are fit then they will play."

"I don't think anyone could guess the side we will start with on Sunday. There won't be three or four changes but there could be one or two," Evans said.

Evans was also complimentary about Leyton Orient.

Evans said: "They have a good manager and top-class players and they've been building their side for five or six years,"

Team News:

Leyton Orient - Dean Cox will be fit for the game despite coming off with a slight groin strain in the Semi-Final win over Peterborough.

Rotherham United - Richard Brindley has recovered from a hamstring injury and is contention of starting berth.