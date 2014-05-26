5 signings Louis Van Gaal should make this summer

After such a poor season it is clear for football fans, regardless of alliances, that United need investment and fast if they are to reach the summit where they so badly want to be anytime soon. Throughout the season the positions which were consistently the weakest was left-back, right wing, centre back and central midfield being a particular weakness.

Left-back: Luke Shaw

The deal is reported to be already nearly done, but regardless of paper rumours this is a deal Manchester United just can’t pass up on. At the age of just 18 Shaw is already the second choice England left-back and plays week in, week out for Southampton who finished 8th this season. He played 35 games this season getting one assist. Shaw can boast a pass completion rate of 79%, shot accuracy of 59% and no defensive errors this season, a defensive error means a mistake which directly leads to a goal for example giving the ball straight to an opposing striker. Shaw played nearly every game, in a defence which only conceded 46. The 5th lowest amount in the entire league. What is most impressive about Shaw is not the fact he looks comfortable going forward and also always tracks back, it is the fact for an 18 year old he is just so solid at left-back nullifying some of the best wingers in the league. Rickie Lambert spoke after being announced in the England squad about Shaw stating, "He has everything. Not many people get past him, the best wingers in the Premier League won't get the better of him. I can't remember one.” United can’t afford to miss out on signing Shaw especially now rivals Chelsea are sniffing around. United should give Southampton whatever they want for him. He will solidify the left-back position for United where Evra was exposed last year, but it will also mean they have the best left-back in England and potentially one of the best in the world for the next ten to fifteen years.

Central defender: Mats Hummels or Bruno Martins Indi

This split decision is based purely on, while United could attract Hummels would he want to leave Dortmund where he loves to be and who love him and miss Champions League football for a year. If yes then he is another must for United. A player similar to Rio in his prime, Hummels is one of the best centre backs in Europe at this moment in time. He has the ability to pass and play attacking passes not just short five yarders, he wins the majority of air duels he is in with an average of 61% one per game. He has an average of 89% for pass accuracy much like Rio back in his prime. He is fast, strong, good on the ball and most importantly can defend very well. However it is not a certainty United could attract him so he is the aspirational aim. A defender they could get if they wanted him enough is young Dutch centre back who plays for Feyenoord, Martins Indi. At the age of 22 he is already in the Dutch national team for this year’s World Cup and will play at least some part in it. Van Gaal himself is a big fan of Indi, who has impressed at Feyenoord even chipping in with two goals. He can also chip in at left-back if ever needed, showing that for a centre back he will have pace and the ability to deliver dangerous passes or crosses. At 6 foot 1 he is a solid sized defender who wins most headers in his direction. In his favour he is not one to dive into stupid challenges so he will not be left exposed.

Right/left wing Julian Draxler

A player who looked certain to move to Arsenal in January, but they couldn’t agree a deal over a couple of million pound difference between the two team’s evaluations. Draxler is a modern winger who has everything in his locker. He can cross onto a penny, is a great finisher for a winger but can also score rockets from outside the area, has a fair amount of pace to take on full-backs with the aid of his reliable ball control. The only negative for Draxler is he is sometimes caught out not tracking back, but that can be drilled into him. He also sometimes becomes lazy when he is struggling but this is only a rare occurrence. Since he is currently in the Champions League, United will have to offer him a good contract to attain his services but if wanted badly enough it will be easy enough for United

Central midfield (two players needed) Strootman and Bastian Schweinsteiger

While it may not likely that United would sign Bastian after such a poor season, reports coming out of Munich the last two weeks suggest that Pep prefers previous United target, Kroos over Schweinsteiger. If this is the case, which sounds very possible, then Schweinsteiger would be costless to leave if United offered the cash. He would be a great signing for a United side which has obviously struggled in midfield with no spark being visible between any pairing. Anyone who knows anything about football knows what he brings to the table but here is an overview of his ability. A great passer off the ball from five yard passes to long range Hollywood passes, he can do it all. He can score as well contributing 7 goals in 29 games for the German title holders, he also contributed 4 assists to the side. He is also known as a player who has an ‘engine’ meaning he has the stamina to go all game, which is what United need. Now onto Kevin Strootman. He played 24 times in Serie A this year scoring 5 goals and adding 6 assists. His pass completion rate is 88%, impressive for any midfielder. Strootman is a perfect fit for United since he is able to play deep but also bomb forwards and chip in with a goal or two. Both these midfielder as a pairing would be the perfect complement to each other.