United in for Jordy Clasie and Bruno Martins Indi, according to reports

With the quashing of the Kroos and Fabregas rumours, Manchester United manager has apparently set his sights on members of his Dutch World Cup squad, Jordy Clasie and Bruno Martins Indi. The reports have been published in national newspapers including; The Mirror, The metro and International Business UK have all reported that Van Gaal is determined to bring the two Dutch players to his new club.

It is clear for all to see, that United need a new central midfielder and another centre back to at least provide cover for the likes of Jones and Evans. After a very poor season, these two positions were regularly exposed, so the fact Van Gaal has identified them to be improved, is a major positive for United fans. All the sounds coming out of Holland, about these two players, have been extremely positive. Especially for midfielder Jordy Clasie. Both of the players are 22, meaning if United secure their signatures this summer then they have two players for the future, who are tipped for big things. The suggested fee for both these players are around the £15 million mark, which can only be thought of as good business since they are both Dutch internationals and on route the World Cup with Netherlands, under the management of Van Gaal. However there is yet to be any concrete interest confirmed by either parties, so at the moment it is all speculation.

But what will United be getting if they signed these two players?

Jordy Clasie is a central midfielder, with 148 club appearances under his belt 112 off them being at Dutch giants Feyenoord. He has also played 35 times for all forms of the Dutch national sides, with 8 off those appearances coming for the first team. These appearances stats, show that at the age of just 22 Clasie has established himself comfortably into both his sides, allowing him to develop the mental part of his game which only game time can bring. This season, Clasie had a pass average of 85% with the pass length average being 20 metres. These stats, show he is a vibrant playmaker willing to vary his passing but also he is not afraid to try the risky through balls to strikers and wingers on his side. However what United missed besides a playmaker this season, was a midfielder who was able to battle for the ball in the centre, to aid his side retain possession. This season his duels saw him; complete 51% of his tackles, win 48% of his headed battles at the height of just 5 foot 7 and 73% take on completed versus markers. Due to these stats he was able to create 37 goal scoring chances in the league alone last season, which led to 8 assists. United will be finding themselves with a midfielder who is a genuine playmaker.

But his impressive nature doesn’t halt here with many people being impressed with him. Mohammed Moallim, Eredivisie expert for FourFourTwo and WhoScored had this to say about Clasie. “The 22-year-old’s accurate passing, vision and quick thinking make him stand-out from other players in his position and there’s little doubt that he has a bright future ahead of him.” Furthermore Ronald van der Geer, who is a Dutch commentator had this to say. “Clasie is a small guy but still his power is one of his specialties. Despite being a youngster, he is the chief of the team and responsible for the rhythm in midfield at Feyenoord. He is not very fast but can read a game. Good in postion and a good passer. When he is in a team with trust, Clasie will always look for a solution forward.”

Jordy Clasie is for certain a player for United to consider this season, to fix their midfield issues.

Now onto Dutch and Feyenoord teammate Bruno Martins Indi. Martins Indi has racked up 119 appearances for Feyenoord at the age of 22, along with 40 appearances in all forms of the Dutch national side. Including 13 for the first team, which has seen him score two goals and two assists for the National side. Martins Indi, is a key part of his side and plays regularly due to this. Martins Indi this season has; successfully completed 61% of his attempted tackles, won 50% of aerial battles and taken on successfully 93% of the time. These stats point very clearly to Martins Indi, being in the mould of a one Rio Ferdinand. Rio was a top quality player in his prime, so Martins Indi will struggle to reach those heights as most defenders would. But his style of play his very much of the modern defender style, solid in defence, can tackle, good air but is also good on the ball. To further cement this he has an 86% pass completion rate, which is impressive for any player. Standing at 6 foot 1, Martins Indi will be a threat from set pieces as well, which explains his two goals for Netherlands already in just 13 games. With Martins Indi, United will find themselves with a player who can provide the solid performances week in week out, which they so desperately need if they are to fight for top 4 football next year.

This is what other people have had to say about Martins Indi. “He could be Oranje’s first-choice left-back for the next 10 years,” This quote is from Ronald Koeman, the Feyenoord manager before Martins Indi became a full-time centre back. If his potential at left-back is to be an international player, then his potential at centre-back is huge now he is playing there full time.

*All stats from Squawka