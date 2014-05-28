Manchester United and Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner passes away at age of 85

Malcolm Glazer, owner of Manchester United since 2005, passed away on Wednesday evening, aged 85.

The American took over at Manchester United from Martin Edwards, after ten years as owner of NFL side, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He revolutionised the Bucs in his time there before coming to United and transforming them into a global brand.

Manchester United have always been labeled as one of the biggest clubs in the world, but Glazer and his sons turned them into one of the most profitable organisations in the world. No matter how controversially he did it, he has left United swimming in money.

This is the statement that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released at around 9 on Wednesday night:

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are saddened to announce the passing of Owner/President Malcolm Glazer earlier this morning at the age of 85.

A dynamic business leader, Glazer helped mold the Buccaneers into a model franchise and one respected league-wide. Since being purchased by Glazer in 1995, the Buccaneers franchise has earned seven playoff berths, five playoff wins, and captured its first Super Bowl championship in 2002.

Known among his league peers as a pioneering thinker, Glazer infused his team and employees with the determination and dedication to be the best in the NFL. Glazer’s commitment to building a championship organization has provided the foundation for continued success, on and off the field."

​During his ownership, which began amid protests after he brought over £700 million debt into the club, at United the club won 5 Premier Leagues, the Champions League and the Club World Cup while he handled the financial sides of things.

His family have said that a provate service will be held first, but following that, there will be a public service for fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to pay respects.