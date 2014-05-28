How will Mauricio Pochettino fare at Tottenham?

The news that all Southampton fans feared, but deep down expected, was announced last night. That manager Mauricio Pochettino has left the club for Tottenham Hotspur. Pochettino was at Saints for 18 months after taking over controversially, after the sacking of fan favourite Nigel Adkins. But the side survived relegation that season, with the following year being one of their best ever seasons in the league. They had only finished eighth once before, so for Pochettino to achieve that in his second season in charge was extremely impressive.

What further pleased the Saints fans, was Pochettino’s willingness to play and develop young players such as Luke Shaw, Callum Chambers and James Word Prowse. The youth system at Southampton has always been a key aspect of the club, with all coming managers knowing full well they have to use the youth academy and develop players. A manager would not get the job at Southampton, if the board weren’t certain that the manager would do exactly that. Pochettino achieved this, improving Shaw extremely well. Shaw went from a promising young left-back to England’s second choice left-back within a year, and he is still just 18. Pochettino also made sure that fellow young full-back, Chambers, also came out of the shadows and had his time to shine in the first team.

Pochettino had a similar reputation back in Spain, where he managed Espanyol, which saw many Spanish pundits take kindly to the Argentine. So much so that ‘The Special One’ Jose Mourinho once said about Pochettino that “this man is destined for bigger things than he did (with Espanyol), it wouldn’t surprise me if he returned to a big club in Spain one day". Furthermore, Pochettino’s style of play has been extremely impressive with the Saints. Nigel Adkins had already, implemented a ‘short passing, keep the ball’ method, with the retention of possession being key. Under Pochettino, Southampton developed this tactic, introducing a faster tempo to the team alongside a high pressure line, leading to them winning the ball back higher up the field and ultimately improving their volume of attacks.

With the Spurs side yet again failing to get finish in the top four, it is clear what Levy wants from new man Pochettino. The five-year contract he has been given shows that despite being desperate for top four football, Levy is willing to give Pochettino some time to develop the players he has at his disposal and to mould the side into his own team. At Tottenham this coming season, we can expect a 4-2-3-1 formation, with attacking full-backs, pacey wingers and a skilful target man upfront. As it happens, the tactics are very similar to what Tottenham use now, so only minor adjustments are need tactically for the side. This is the perfect step up for Pochettino, since with the recent David Moyes failure, a manager will be wary that he must take on a team suited to him, in order to lessen the chance of failure. Tottenham already has the core beliefs which Pochettino stands by as a manager.

Another plus for the Spurs fans and their players, is that they have a lot of young players coming through the ranks - players such as the promising Harry Kane, who is 20 years of age. Pochettino will most likely give Kane a regular spot in the line-up - or, at the very least, a regular rotation slot between him and whoever Pochettino decides to bring in at striker. Tottenham’s first team is also filled with young, eccentric players, and that is exactly what Pochettino thrives with in his work and development. Players such as Christian Eriksen will flourish this year as Pochettino gives him consistent playing time. Furthermore, Tottenham fans pride themselves on the attractive football they get to see, so Pochettino will fit right in at White Heart Lane with his style of play.

However, it isn’t all perfect for the new manager. It all depends on how quickly Levy demands top four football from Pochettino, who, if he is being realistic, will know a top four spot is unlikely in his first year. Since the squad is full of both young players such as Eriksen and Erik Lamela, and players who were only brought in last season, they will improve as time goes on. This season a top four spot may not be likely, due to the power of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and the expected resurgence of Manchester United. Pochettino needs to be given time to mould the team to his method and tactics, whereas if Levy demands top four this season then Pochettino may find himself under too much pressure to succeed.

With a rumoured £30 million to spend, plus any sales he makes, Pochettino has money to improve key positions such as up front and at left-back. Pochettino does, however, have to command the dressing room and earn the players' respect. The previous two managers, Andre Villas-Boas and Tim Sherwood, were unable to do so and as a result it cost them their jobs, despite good results on the pitch. The Spurs dressing room is a fractured one, with key players such as Jan Vertonghen and Sandro considering leaving. However, these reports have settled down over the past weeks, and Pochettino's arrival may give the dressing room a fresh start. Another key issue Pochettino will have to face, however, is Franco Baldini involvement in transfers. Baldini was reportedly a major influence on several of the signings last summer, with many of them, in particular, Lamela not performing at all for his new club.

If Mauricio Pochettino is to succeed at his new club, he needs to command the dressing room, develop the youth players at his disposal, and introduce his tactics of 4-2-3-1 and high pressing football. It looks like this could be a great club for Pochettino if all goes well, due to the shared footballing morals. Pochettino is a smart man who will know what he has got himself into, and if he implements himself at the club in the way he wants to, it looks set to be a good few years for Pochettino and Tottenham Hotspurs.