Thursday's Manchester City Transfer News: City agree deal with Roma defender

According to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester City have agreed a deal with AS Roma defender Mehdi Benatia. The Moroccan is reportedly unhappy with the Serie A side, claiming his current club 'have not kept their promises' with regards to a new deal. Roma are unwilling to sell the defender who impressed in his first season at the club, but Manuel Pellegrini is ready to pounce should relations between the player and club sour even more.

In a recent interview with Gazzetta, Benatia denied wanting to leave and called on the club to honour their promise to him:

(Benatia is known to be good friends with Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri)

"I never said I want to leave. But Roma have not kept their promises. They had told me that they would make me a new contract offer if I had a great season.

"But I have received an unacceptable proposal, less than €3million per season. I replied that I would not sign it.

"I'm in love with Rome, I'm very fine here but my mistake was to be too correct with the club and too honest."

"I only said that anyone dreams of teams like Real, Bayern and City.

"My agent is doing his job, I could leave but I could also stay and finish my career in Roma. But I was disappointed (with the new wage offer), I deserved more respect."

The Daily Star have reopened the Sergio Agüero-Real Madrid roundabout suggesting the Champions League winners will submit a tempting £60m for the Argentine striker this summer. Los Blancos were believed to have switched their attentions to 31-goal striker Luis Suárez after being left concerned bygüero's trouble with injury this season, but Madrid president Florentino Perez has refused to rule out a move for the 25-year-old who netted 17 times for the blues this term.

(Sergio Agüero could be set for a return to Madrid this summer)

Perez said: "Right now, there is no real urgency to sign any new players.

"We are not thinking about making a move for Agüero - at the moment."

The Bolton News understands that Manchester City's 22-year-old forward John Guidetti is not on Bolton Wanderer's wishlist. The Swedish striker made just six appearances under Mark Hughes after joining Stoke City on loan in January and although Manuel Pellegrini is keen to keep hold of the player, he also feels Guidetti would benefit from more first team experience.

(Guidetti had an unsuccessful stint at Stoke City this season)

In Other News

In other news, Dedryck Boyata has agreed a new two-year deal with the club. The 23-year-old defender, who qualifies as a home-grown player after joining Manchester City's youth set up aged 16, made just six appearances in all competitions this season.

City are believed to have kept the Belgian on in order to satisfy Uefa's financial fair play sanctions regarding the number of home-grown players required.

(Dedryck Boyata has been with Manchester City since 2006)