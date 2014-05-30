Friday's Manchester City Transfer News: Blues monitor Barcelona star

According to Goal.com, Manchester City are monitoring the situation of FC Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas as relations with Yaya Touré and his agent Dimitri Seluk continue to sour. The blues have become embroiled in a complex transfer saga with the Ivorian star after he claimed the club had disrespected him on his birthday and later announced that it would be 'an honour' to play for Paris Saint Germain. City are believed to be losing patience with the 31-year-old who currently earns £230,000-a-week at the Etihad Stadium and have joined Arsenal and Manchester United in the race for Fabregas.

However, Touré has defended his recent comments, claiming they were taken out of context by the media.

(Yaya Touré has played down his comments regarding his future at Manchester City)

On Thursday the midfielder, who scored 20 league goals for the blues last season, told RFI that “the media took what I said out of context”.

Touré insisted that ''for the moment, there's nothing planned,'' and said “I want to take advantage of this opportunity to put things into context. It’s very important. I simply said that it was nice to be a player who is quite coveted, and it was an honour to play for PSG.”

Reports yesterday suggested Manchester City had agreed a deal with AS Roma centre-back Medhi Benatia, however, a deal for the 27-year-old is still far from being completed according to both Gianluca Di Marzio and the Daily Express.

The Italian transfer guru claims Roma have no intention of selling the defender this summer whilst the Express believe Chelsea will offer £18m plus highly-rated forward Romelu Lukaku for the Moroccan's services. The Italian side are believed to be admirers of the 21-year-old Belgian and could be swayed by the lure of such an attractive attacking option.

(The future of Mehdi Benatia is still far from being resolved)

According to the Mirror, Atlético Madrid have named Álvaro Negredo as their number one target to replace Chelsea-bound striker Diego Costa. Negredo made a blistering star to life in England scoring 23 goals in all competitions in his first six months at the club, however, the Spaniard failed to add to that impressive tally after a four-month dry spell after picking up a shoulder injury against West Ham United in the second leg of the Capital One Cup semi-final. City's wealth of strikers may open the door for a move.

(Álvaro Negredo could return to Spain after just one year at Manchester City)

In Other News

In other news, Manchester City chiefs have told Real Madrid they will have to match their £85m world record fee to have any hope of signing Sergio Agüero this summer say the Manchester Evening News. Los Blancos have been linked with a £60m move for the Argentine striker after reportedly turning their attentions away from Liverpool hitman Luis Suárez, but City have no intention of selling their prized asset.

(Real Madrid would have to fork out another £85m to have any chance of signing Agüero this summer)