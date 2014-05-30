Manchester United open talks with Southampton over Shaw

With Southampton rejecting Manchester United’s £27 million offer for left-back, Luke Shaw, followed by the resigning off fan favourite and left-back Patrice Evra, it appeared the deal for Shaw was dying very quickly. After the initial bid was rejected, it appeared that Manchester United were unwilling to up the bid believing Shaw was worth solely the £27 million that they had offered. However according to BBC Radio Solent, who work closely with Southampton football club, have reported that the club is back in discussions with Manchester United about the sale of Luke Shaw, for a fee of around £30 million.

Luke Shaw at the age of just 18, has attracted some of the biggest clubs in the world looking to sign his services, including Manchester United and Chelsea. However it seems Chelsea are going to sign Filipe Luis from Atletico Madrid, leaving Luke Shaw just to United for them to complete the signing. Shaw is currently training with the England squad in preparation for the World Cup, but has not denied any rumours saying he will decide his future after the World Cup. After the departure of manager, Mauricio Pochettino who resigned earlier in the week to join Tottenham, has set in motion a chain of events at Southampton where they are selling several key players. With Lambert about to have a medical at Liverpool, Lallana and Lovren are also supposed targets for Liverpool with Lallana not denying any reports that he may be leaving. It appears the Southampton board are in an all-out sell mode, which means the transfer for Shaw is looking a lot more likely.

The left-back position was extremely weak last season, with Evra having his worst season in a United shirt to date and Buttner doing his best to fill in as a replacement and do a good job. Manchester United are clearly in need of a left-back and regardless of the high transfer fee being touted about, Luke Shaw is a future England left-back, who will be the best England left-back for 10-15 years when he hits his prime. This is a very promising buy for Manchester United and is rightfully exciting Manchester United fans.