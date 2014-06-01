Sunday's Manchester City Transfer News: Blues ready £25m bid for Fabregas

According to the Daily Star, Manchester City are ready to bid £25m for Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas. The future of Yaya Touré has been thrown into the air after the Ivorian revealed his desire to join Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain last week and the former Arsenal man has been sounded out as an ideal replacement.

Although Touré is not officially for sale, City will demand £40m for the man who contributed 20 goals to their 2013/2014 title winning season should any club lodge a bid.

The Sun report that the blues are close to announcing their first signing of the season after Bacary Sagna rejected lucrative offers from Dubai and Monaco in favour of a £150,000-a-week deal at Manchester City this week. The Frenchman, who has confirmed he will not be an Arsenal player next season, is almost certain to sign for Manchester City in the next few weeks.

(Bacary Sagna is determined to become a Manchester City player say reports)

In Other News

In other news, The Mirror report that AC Milan are looking to offload troublesome striker Mario Balotelli, but Manchester City have no interest in welcoming back the Italian. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be monitoring the 23-year-old's situation.

(Mario Balotelli could be playing against Manchester City in the Premier League next season)