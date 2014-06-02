Monday's Manchester City Transfer News: £15m man to be announced this week

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester City are hoping to wrap up the signing of FC Porto midfielder Fernando Reges this week. Reports from Portugal suggest a fee of around £15m has been agreed for the defensive midfielder who almost sealed a move to the Etihad Stadium in January. Jack Rodwell is expected to make way for the 26-year-old after two injury-plagued seasons in Manchester.

The Daily Express echo the MEN's claim that a deal is almost done and suggest Fernando will fly into Manchester in the coming days to complete the formalities of a move. However, Manchester City fans may have to keep an eye on the midfielder's disciplinary record as he was cautioned 12 times and sent off twice last season.

The Telegraph report that Arsenal will rule out a move for Cesc Fabregas this week which could leave the path clear for Manchester City to sign the Spaniard. The newspaper's Football News Correspondent, Matt Law, suggests Arsenal have not responded to Barcelona's tip off that their former midfielder is available but insists the 27-year-old is still keen on a move back to England.

(Cesc Fabregas is disappointed that Arsenal have not shown a greater interest in him)

Law also points out that Fabregas is four years younger than want-away star Yaya Touré and would count as a home-grown player under Financial Fair Play rules. The Spaniard's £100,000-a-week wages are also significantly lower than the Ivorian's.

However, the Manchester Evening News insist the blues remain unmoved by Yaya Touré's situation and will not allow him or Sergio Agüero to leave the club this summer. Both players are believed to be integral to City's future and the club have no intention of selling the duo.

(Manchester City have no intention of selling Yaya Touré or Sergio Agüero this summer)

In Other News

In other news, The Mirror report that Manchester City are set to offer Frank Lampard a shock six-month switch to the Etihad before moving to their New York franchise. The 35-year-old midfielder is understood to have agreed a lucrative deal to join the title winner's American franchise, but claimed three weeks ago that he would never line up against Chelsea for another top flight club.

(Frank Lampard could have a 6-month stint at Manchester City before moving to New York in 2015)