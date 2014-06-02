Manchester City Season Review: Midfielders Player Ratings

Jesus Navas: 6.5

Brought in to provide the blues with a fierce injection of pace on the flanks, Jesus Navas immediately established himself as a favourite of the Etihad Stadium. His electrifying speed and slight frame issued City fans with a welcome reminder of Shaun Wright-Phillips, but the Spaniard was unable to nail down a first team slot unlike his English predecessor. A couple of exciting performances, notably in home games against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, shone among a first season largely characterised by mediocrity, but the platform is there for the Spanish speedster to excel next season.

James Milner: 7

First team football is unlikely to ever acquaint itself with the dependable England midfielder at Manchester City, but this season proved why James Milner still holds a significant role in the team. When grit and tenacity in the centre of the park is required above skill and style, the 28-year-old obliges with 100% effort. A miraculous performance at the Allianz Arena last December fired the blues to a memorable victory against Champions League holders Bayern Munich with Milner playing the star role in a compelling comeback. The model professional certainly has the ability to become a first team regular elsewhere and could still leave the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Javi García: 7

After becoming the first player to be exiled by Manuel Pellegrini when he took the Real Madrid manager's job in 2009, Javi García's future at Manchester City looked bleak. The arrival of Fernandinho spelled even more time on the sidelines for the Spaniard, but when fatigue assaulted the legs of the 29-year-old Brazilian, García stepped in magnificently to calm the play and silence his critics. He may not flavour the midfield with much pace, but a cool head and a strong tackle ensured Manchester City marched to their second title in three years in the latter stages of the season.

Yaya Touré: 9

The Ivorian's 2013/2014 campaign painted a perfect picture of power as Yaya Touré cemented his title as the Premier League's most ferocious midfielder. The arrival of Fernandinho allowed Touré to occupy his favoured role just behind the forward and showcase his attacking abilities which supplied the blues with 20 of their 102 league goals. The African's attributes make him one of the most difficult players to replace in world football, but recent developments may render that task a reality for Manchester City after the World Cup as the midfielder continues to express his admiration for Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain.

David Silva: 9

Another player who began to add goals to his eternal list of qualities, David Silva enchanted the Etihad Stadium with another magical season. Touted by many as Manchester City's best player ever, the Spanish magician returned to his preferred costless role just behind the forward where he formed one third of a tantalising trio with Samir Nasri and Yaya Touré. Seven goals, nine assists, eighty-four chances created; but still no award - madness!

Fernandinho: 8.5

Indubitably Manchester City's signing of the season. The blues may have spent £30m on the installation of the Brazilian engine, but an injection of pace and tirelessness into the centre of midfield allowed David Silva, Samir Nasri and Yaya Touré to focus their attentions on destroying defenders rather than defending against counter attacks. An obvious upgrade on Gareth Barry and Nigel de Jong, Fernandinho established himself as one of the Premier League's best holding midfielders and earned a call up to Brazil's World Cup squad in a season to remember.

Jack Rodwell: 2

Five league appearances, a month of injury and another season to forget - likely to move on this summer.

Samir Nasri: 8

As the Frenchman's career began to stumble under Roberto Mancini, the arrival of Manuel Pellegrini presented Samir Nasri with the perfect opportunity to reacquaint himself with the stunning form he reached at Arsenal. Immediately, the Etihad were treated to a parade of the brilliance the league knew the 26-year-old had in his locker, and a year under the Chilean's guidance moulded Nasri into City's big game player. Goals in the Manchester derby, the Capital One Cup final and on the final day against West Ham United summarised an impressive season in which the former-Arsenal man truly stepped up to the plate, and Manchester City fans will no longer be offering to pay for the midfielder's flight out of Manchester.