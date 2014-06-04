Wednesday's Manchester City Transfer News: Silva worth £27m say Swiss experts

Sheikh Mansour may have spent £1billion on moulding Manchester City into Premier League champions, but a new report published this morning suggests the blues' owner would recoup only £311m in proceeds if he put every single player up for sale this summer.

Experts at the Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory, who rate player values by a range of 'objective' factors including age, contract expiry date, performance data and international experience, claim Manchester City have the most valuable squad in the Premier League ahead of Chelsea (£310.5m), Liverpool (£300.8m) and Arsenal (£288.7m).

The report, detailed in the Daily Mail, ranks Sergio Agüero as City's most valuable player at £40m, followed by David Silva (£27m) and Vincent Kompany and Yaya Touré at £24m. However, fans of the Premier League champions will inevitably have something to say about the valuations which do not take into account the staggering inflation of the transfer market in recent years or the fact that the blues paid £24m for Touré back in 2010.

(Yaya Touré scored 20 goals this season, but is still only valued at the same fee Manchester City paid for him back in 2010)

The Mirror report that FC Porto's Fernando Reges is close to completing his £15m move to Manchester City in a deal that could be finalised this week, but his teammate Eliaquim Mangala will only decide on his future after the World Cup. City are believed to be considering bids for both Mangala and AS Roma stopper Mehdi Benatia, but the Frenchman has expressed a desire to move to London.

(Eliaquim Mangala will decide on his future after the World Cup)

In Other News

In other news, Mundo Deportivo believe Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano are keen on reuniting FC Barcelona star Xavi with David Villa at New York City FC. Villa was announced as the club's first signing this week as City's MLS franchise began to prepare for the 2015 season, and City chiefs are hopeful that the 34-year-old will follow his former team mate to America.

(Xavi could end his 17-year stay at Barcelona this summer)