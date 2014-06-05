Thursday's Manchester City Transfer News: AC Milan eye Spanish striker

According to Sportmediaset, AC Milan will target Álvaro Negredo should Mario Balotelli leave the club after this summer's World Cup. The troublesome Italian, who spent three years at Manchester City, has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Arsenal said to be favourites for his signature.

Negredo netted 23 goals in all competitions for the blues last season but endured a four-month baron spell which saw Edin Džeko replace him in the starting eleven. The Italian website believe the Rossoneri have a good chance of signing the Spanish forward because of Adriano Galliani's relationship with his agent, but Milan would have to part with around €20million to bring him to the San Siro.

The agent of Bacary Sagna has revealed that his client 'should be signing for Manchester City'.

In an interview with AreaNapoli.it, Laurent Gutsmuth revealed the Frenchman was contacted by Napoli but already had his heart set on a move to the Premier League champions. The former Arsenal full-back is expected to sign a three-year deal with the blues.

In other news, Newcastle-based wesbite The Mag report that Newcastle United have ended their interest in Joleon Lescott. The 31-year-old is expected to join either Aston Villa or West Ham United before the new season commences.

