Friday's Manchester City Transfer News: PSG set to sell City target

According to Talk Sport, Manchester City could be set to bid for PSG defender Marquinhos as the French side prepare to listen to offers for the 20-year-old. Marquinhos, who signed for the Ligue 1 champions less than a year ago for £27m, struggled to make an impact on the first team last term with Thiago Silva and Alex often preferred in the centre of defence.

Although Marquinhos offers Laurent Blanc plenty of potential, the impending arrival of Chelsea's David Luiz suggests the PSG boss has no immediate plans to bring him into the first team. The 20-year-old, who is valued at around £35m, is attracting the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Guardian report that Manchester City target Eliaquim Mangala would prefer a move to city rivals Manchester United. The 23-year-old has refused to make any announcement on his future until after this summer's World Cup, but has already expressed his admiration for the Premier League and England's capital city, London. The blues have already begun drawing up a list of fresh targets with Roma's Mehdi Benatia topping Manuel Pellegrini's wishlist.

(Eliaquim Mangala is unlikely to move to the Etihad Stadium this summer)

In Other News

In other news, Goal.com believe both Manchester City and Chelsea have tabled £28.4m bids for Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas. The Spaniard is expected to join José Mourinho's side after the Portuguese manager announced his interest in the 27-year-old this week.

(Cesc Fabregas is expected to move to Chelsea this summer)