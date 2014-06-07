City trio in line for new deals

According to the Guardian, Samir Nasri, Joe Hart and Edin Džeko are set to extend their contracts at Manchester City.

Nasri is expected to sign a new five-year-deal with the club when he returns from holiday. The 26-year-old, who was linked with a move away from Manchester under former boss Roberto Mancini, contributed seven goals and seven assists to City's second title win in three years in what proved to be a successful season for the Frenchman, but his efforts were controversially ignored by Didier Deschamps who left him out of France's 23-man-squad for the World Cup finals in Brazil.

(Nasri emerged as a key player for Manchester City last season)

Joe Hart may have made an uncertain start to City's double winning campaign, but his return to form in the second half of the season is set to be rewarded. Hart has two years left on his contract and will see his £90,000-a-week salary increased.

Edin Džeko, who currently earns £150,000-a-week, will also be offered fresh terms.

(Joe Hart signed for the blues for £600,000 back in 2006)

City chiefs are also believed to be keen on handing Aleksandar Kolarov and James Milner fresh deals at the club.

Kolarov, who has been heavily linked with a move back to Italy this summer, is expected to sign a new deal to warn off interest from AS Roma and Juventus, but Milner is reluctant to extend his four-year stay in Manchester after starting just 12 league games last term. City are keen to keep the Englishman who could be required to fill one of the homegrown slots in their 21-man-squad for the Champions League, but the midfielder also provides cover for Manuel Pellegrini. Milner is expected to decide on his future after the World Cup.

(James Milner will leave Manchester City this summer if the club can not guarantee him more first team football)