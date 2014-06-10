6 Alternative Signings Liverpool Could Make

Liverpool have recently gained a reputation for having transfer deals fall through, most recently with Yevhen Konoplyanka of Dnipro. So it could happen that their most recent list of transfer targets fall through, but who could they look at signing instead?

Victor Valdes (FC Barcelona)

The Barcelona and Spain shot stopper could be looking for a new club this summer with the Catalania side having signed Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. Having made 387 appearances for Barcelona, he certainly has the experience needed in a youthful Liverpool side, but he is reaching the end of his career, with perhaps only 4 or 5 seasons left before retirement calls. 'But which transfer target would he be replacing?' I hear you ask. Well the answer to that is Swansea City's Michel Vorm. The Dutch goalkeeper has recently been linked with a move away from the Liberty stadium, but if Liverpool fail to wrap up a deal, I would suggest Valdes. Despite coming under criticism in recent times, Valdes has continued to play week in week out for Barcelona, only recently falling out of the first team due to injury. Being similar in posture to Vorm, he could be the perfect alternative to the Swansea keeper.

Estimated Value: Costless

Mattia De Sciglio (AC Milan)

The 21-year-old Italian international has already proven himself at both club and international level, but with Milan under new management, perhaps now would be the time to pounce on the possibilty of signing the full back. Having already picked up 46 first team appearances for Milan, De Sciglio has definitely proven himself in one of the biggest leagues in the world and the UEFA Champions League, Liverpool could line him up if the deal for Alberto Moreno of Sevilla falls through at the final hurdle. WIth his pace, he could help out on the attacking front and get back to help defend. In addition, the youngster from Milan can play at right back and left back, adding to versatility, meaning he could come in for a broken down deal for Alberto Moreno, or he could replace Glen Johnson, whom is no longer a fan favourite after a season of poor performances.

Estimated value: £12 million

Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

The young French defender has already proven himself to be solid option in defence for Real Madrid and has formed a fantastic partnership with Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho for the French national team. Having shown himself to be a reliable option with both strength and ariel prowess, Varane has been a revelation at Real Madrid over the past 18 months, and being only 21, he still has years of growth left in him. Many believe he would be a huge improvement on mistake-prone Martin Skrtel and with Daniel Agger being possibly Napoli-bound, Liverpool will be in search of a new centre-back and Raphael Varane could be the ideal man to fill the gap, and with him having played alongside Sakho for France, a partnership has already been made and the two could be Liverpool's starting centre-backs for the 2014-15 season.

Estimated Value: £25 million

Yevhen Konoplyanka (FC Dnipro)

Liverpool went in for Konoplyanka back in January but the deal fell through at the last minute. However, despite Liverpool being highly interested in him during the January transfer window, their interest has since dried up and it seems they have other transfer targets now, such as Adam Lallana and Xhredan Shaqiri. However, if Liverpool fail to sign these two, perhaps reigniting their interest in the Ukrainian could fill the gap they have at attacking midfield. However, with interest from the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspurs, Liverpool will need to act quickly if they wish to bring Ukrainian on board at Anfield.

Estimated Value: £15 million

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne has recently been called up to Italy's World Cup squad, rewarding him for a season of solid performances despite limited minutes under Rafael Benitez. However, interest is at a peak for him, with Arsenal allegedly interested and ready to lodge an £18 million bid for the 23-year-old Italian winger. However, Napoli's president has laughed off the offer, saying he wants '£60 - £70 million' for the youngster. But if Liverpool fail to buy Adam Lallana or Xhredan Shaqiri, Insigne could be an ideal replacement. Able to play on both sides, good with both feet and fast, Insigne is a combination of Lallana's versatility and Shaqiri's movement, however, his small posture could cause him problems in a league as physical as the Premier League. Being just 5'4" (1.63m) and not particularly strong, Insigne could be pushed around by the physical nature of the league.

Estimated Value: £18 million

Antoine Griezmann (Real Sociedad)

Griezmann has made tremors throughout the world with his La Liga and Champions League performances over the last 12 months and is hoping to impress for France in this summers FIFA World Cup. Having been linked with a number of clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United, he'll have added confidence to show the world what he can do in Brazil. However, if Liverpool wish to sign him, they will, again, have to act quickly to sign him due to the high interest in the 23-year-old. He could fill in at left wing, his natural position, at attacking midfield if Liverpool wish to play a 4-2-2-2 or as a striker to be back up to Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge. The wide range of positions he can play could work in his favour if he wishes to play for one of the top teams. He could fill in for a failed deal for Adam Lallana, and shoudl perhaps be considered above Xhredan Shaqiri, although undoubtedly, he'll cost more.

Estimated Value: £20 million