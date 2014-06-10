Tuesday's Manchester City Transfer News: Duo to be announced this week

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City expect to announce the signings of Fernando Reges and Bacary Sagna this week.

The blues will pay around £14.5m for Fernando, 26, who they failed to sign on a costless transfer in the January transfer window whereas Sagna, 31, will join on a costless transfer once his contract at Arsenal officially expires. The Mail also believe City remain interested in Fernando's FC Porto teammate Eliaquim Mangala.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport report that Inter Milan have contacted the agent of Manchester City forward Stevan Jovetić regarding a potential move for the Montenegrin this summer.

(Stevan Jovetić made just 13 appearances last season)

The 24-year-old, who joined the blues for a fee of £22m last summer, struggled with injuries in his first season at the club and failed to hold down a regular first team place as a result. However, Manuel Pellegrini is unlikely to allow Jovetić to move as he considers him as an important part of his plans next term.

In Other News

In other news, the Mirror believe Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers will target unsettled AC Milan and former Manchester City midfielder Nigel De Jong this summer.

(De Jong spent three years at Manchester City)

The 29-year-old is reportedly unhappy after Clarence Seedorf was relieved of his duties at the San Siro at the end of the season and would be open to a move back to England.