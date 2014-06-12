Thursday's Manchester City Transfer News: Touré set to stay claims father

In an interview with Goal.com, the father of 31-year-old Manchester City star Yaya Touré has insisted his son will not be leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer.

The midfielder's agent, Dmitry Seluk, hinted last month that his client was considering leaving the club after City's owners failed to acknowledge his birthday. Paris Saint Germain were heavily linked with a move for the Ivorian who contributed 20 goals to City's title win last term, but his father, Mory, has denied claims his son is set to move.

"No, he won’t leave," Mory Toure told Goal. "And it’s not even my wish that he leaves Manchester City. It’s said that the most wished for changes bring their sadness. And I reconfirm that he won’t leave.

(Yaya Touré is likely to remain a Manchester City player next season)



"If Yaya wanted Manchester City to pay particular attention to the date of his birthday, it’s because he felt that it was the right moment for the club to show him their consideration for all the sacrifices made for City to be at this level.



"It’s a situation he didn’t appreciate. And as he’s a boy who doesn’t keep his frustrations to himself, he preferred to express himself. But I think it’s a situation which will be resolved."

Meanwhile, Manchester City have been handed yet another boost after Uefa relaxed their Financial Fair Play punishment on the Premier League champions.

(Manuel Pellegrini faces a tough decision in selecting just five home-grown players for next year's Champions League)

The blues were handed a £49m fine and had their Champions League squad reduced to just 21 players after breaching Uefa's rules. However, City will now only have to name five home-grown players instead of the usual eight in their squad after player's union FIFPro applied pressure on the footballing body, arguing that players should not be punished for their club's wrong-doings.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester City have ended their interest in Barcelona stopper Víctor Valdés.

(Víctor Valdés has been linked with Ligue 1 side Monaco)

The Spanish newspaper believe the blues have decided to keep faith with Joe Hart after the 27-year-old finished the season in scintillating form.

In Other News

In other news, the Daily Star report that former City boss Roberto Mancini has left Galatasaray after just nine months in charge.

(Mancini spent four years at Manchester City)

A club statement read: "Our relationship with coach Roberto Mancini and his contract of employment, which was signedon October 1, 2013, has been terminated by mutual agreement."

Mancini has been linked with the vacant manager's position at Southampton, but is understood to prefer a move back to Italy.

And finally, the Daily Express have revealed that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has hired out a £400m yacht owned by Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour to look the World Cup in style.

(The Topaz has three swimming pools, a gym, a jacuzzi, a cinema and a helipad)

The 482-foot vessel, named Topaz, was custom built for Mansour and launched in May 2012. DiCaprio plans to board the yacht with 21 of his pals.