Brendan Rodgers' right-back conundrum - Johnson or Flanagan?

Glen Johnson had his worse season to date in a Liverpool shirt in 2013-14. Defensively, the England international was well below-par, and going forward he wasn't much better either. This, understandably, prompted a mass of criticism from supporters. His defensive incapabilties have been known for some time, but last year was the first season since 2006-07 where he made over 20 appearances and didn't score at least a single goal, despite the Reds' tally of scoring 101 goals. Defensively, time and time again he was caught out of position and as a result of pushing too far forward, allowed the opposition to break away down the flank. Perhaps the perfect indictment of how inept he is, was the first goal Liverpool conceded in the calamity against Crystal Palace, where Yannick Bolasie simply raced towards Johnson, pushed the ball to one side and ran past the flat-footed full back. Whilst Johnson raced back, he failed to press the winger effectively and he found Dwight Gayle inside the box who duly converted.

On the other side of the field, Jon Flanagan's season has been quite the contrast. He has built some rapport with the supporters considering there was widespread panic after his inclusion in the line-up before the 2-0 defeat away at Arsenal in November. The right-back filled in as a left-back in the absence of Jose Enrique for much of the season and the transition, for all his inexperience, was seamless. Despite initial concerns over his quality, the 21-year-old proved everybody's doubt wrong with countless stunning performances. Cheekily dubbed 'The Scouse Cafu', Flanagan even earned support from the man himself. The Brazilian said he saw his style in the youngster, perhaps one of the greatest compliments he could have paid.

With Enrique set to return the fray next season, and Alberto Moreno a top target, Flanagan's left-back opportunities will be incredibly minimal. So, what are the chances that Flanagan could succeed Johnson in his spot on the right?

Liverpool reportedly aren't keen to renew Johnson's contract, as he enters the final 12 months of his £120,000-a-week deal with the Reds. After his disappointing season last year, Fenway Sports Group are looking to ensure his high wages do not drain the club and they offered him just a year extension, which he is yet to agree to. Though, even if Johnson doesn't sign the extended contract, Brendan Rodgers will not offload the defender this summer and so it looks unlikely that any new right-backs will be brought in. That means Rodgers will be tasked with the choice of choosing Flanagan or Johnson as his first choice right-back next season.

Considering Johnson's form, and his age, Flanagan is surely the current favourite. Defensively, there's certainly a lot of evidence to support his cause. Despite playing just 353 minutes less than the 29-year-old, the local lad has won more tackles and made more effective clearances, and has only won 10 less interceptions. Admittedly, Johnson won 189 individual duels in comparison to Flanagan's 142, and blocked more crosses. However, a closer look at Flanagan and Johnson's stats per 90 minutes reinstate the scouser's case.

Johnson has played 90 minutes 28 times, whereas Flanagan played the full 90 just 21.1 times. For every 90 minutes played, Johnson made 0.46 blocks, 1.9 tackles, 2.5 effective clearances, won 6.8 duels and made 1.8 interceptions. On the other hand, Flanagan made 0.3 blocks, 2.8 tackles, 3.5 effective clearances, won 6.7 duels and made 1.9 interceptions.

Flanagan's statistics show that, even though he was thrust into the squad out of his natural position, he was better than Johnson defensively in three areas and only narrowly behind him in terms of how many duels he won per 90 minutes. The first-choice England right back wasn't particularly far superior in terms of how many more blocks he made, which was the only category in which he came out on top, and this means that in terms of solidifying the Reds' fragile back four, rookie Flanagan is a clear winner.

In fact, taking the comparisons one step further. Flanagan holds his own against some of the best in the league. He wins more tackles (2.8 per game) than other left-backs such as Kieran Gibbs (1.9), Gaël Clichy (2.3), Leighton Baines (2.4), Luke Shaw (1.8) and Patrice Evra (1.7). Out of those five, Only Evra and Shaw won more aerial duels per game, and Flanagan was second only to Clichy in terms of his interceptions per game. Not bad for a defender that no Championship clubs even wanted to take on loan just a year ago.

Going forward is a different story, as Flanagan's defensive superiority is undermind by Johnson's obvious talent going forward. The latter's talent lies in his dribbling, his ability to push forward, cut inside his man and either shoot on goal from range or find a pass near the box. Johnson created 28 chances to Flanagan's 13, recording one assist more than his younger competitor. Flanagan did score one goal more than Johnson's tally of 0, but made less key passes, dribbles and shots. Again, per 90, whilst Johnson remains superior, he's not comprehensively better given his eight years extra experience.

21-year-old Flanagan made 0.61 key passes per game, compared to Johnson's average of one a game and the latter also averaged 1.4 shots a game, whilst Flanagan managed just 0.33. However, the England international's 1.64 successful dribbles was only marginally more than Flanagan's 1.4 successful dribbles per game, which is rather surprising given Glen's tendency to bomb down the flanks and dribble with the ball. Despite this, Johnson won more fouls per game (1.35) compared to his teammate (1.04) and overwhelmed Flanagan in terms of passing stats. He had more total successful passes, more average passes per game and also a slightly higher pass success percentage. Much of this can be accredited to the fact that 2013-14 was the Liverpool-born-and-bred defender's first full season in a red shirt, and his attributes are certain to improve under Rodgers.

Stats of course, aren't everything, and there are other factors to consider. Age, in particular, favours Flanagan. Johnson is approaching his twilight years, whilst his competitor has time on his side. This creates a two-pronged argument, with people arguing Johnson should be chosen for experience and others saying that Flanagan's inexperience could be costly. With the return of the Champions League, Johnson's experience may come in handy, but he'll only be given the opportunity if he's in good form. As we all know, Rodgers is not scared to experiment with youth and he would have no issue handing Flanagan his European debut even if it meant he was up against Marco Reus or Gareth Bale. In fact, the youngster's committed, full-bloodied, hard-working nature could be much more beneficial than the lackadaisical ex-Chelsea right back when he's up against some of the world's best. After all, he's proven himself against the best in the Premier League already.

Ultimately, it's quite a close comparison. Rodgers' system needs all-rounded full backs that can do a job at the back and going forward, but Johnson and Flanagan's strengths lie in opposite fields; attack and defence. However, Flanagan has age on his side and his form from last season promises only improvement, which means he could soon become a vital cog pushing forward, whilst Johnson seems to have been on a downward spiral for some time now and his defending doesn't look like improving any time soon. That is why local lad Jon Flanagan should be first-choice right back for next season.