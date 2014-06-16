Monday's Manchester City Transfer News: City eye ex-Sunderland stopper

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City are showing interest in former Sunderland goalkeeper Keiren Westwood.

The 29-year-old, who is now a costless agent after leaving Sunderland at the end of the season, is a Republic of Ireland international and would add to City's homegrown quota. Westwood was born in Manchester and started his career at Manchester City without ever playing a game for the club.

The Times report that Sunderland will fill the role left by Westwood with Costel Pantillimon.

(Pantillimon is set to leave the club atfer two years)

The Romanian stopper was recently told that his contract would not be renewed at Manchester City despite establishing himself as a starter in Manuel Pellegrini's team in the early stages of City's 2013/2014 title winning campaign.

The future of yet another goalkeeper is close to being confirmed according to the Daily Star.

(Joe Hart has been assured of his status in the team after an uncertain season)

The blues are set to offer Joe Hart a new five-year contract worth £29m when he returns from the World Cup. Hart lost his place in Manuel Pellegrini's side early in the season but regained his spot and had a strong finish to the campaign as City won the Premier League title.

Hart, who currently earns £70,000-a-week, could see his wages rise to £110,000-a-week.

In Other News

In other news, the Daily Star believe Liverpool are ready to launch a bid for Micah Richards.

(Richards is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium after 11 years)

The 25-year-old is expected to leave the club after the blues confirmed the signing of Bacary Sagna on Saturday. Hull City and West Ham United remain interested in the former England full-back.