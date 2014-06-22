Homesick City striker wants Spain return

According to the Daily Mirror, Álvaro Negredo wants to leave Manchester City after just one season at the club.

The striker, signed from Sevilla in a £20.6m deal last July, established a fruitful relationship with Manchester City's fans who nicknamed him 'The Beast'. However, despite netting an impressive 23 goals in his first season at the Etihad Stadium, Negredo and his family have struggled to adjust to life in England.

Homesickness, combined with a shoulder injury suffered in City's 3-0 victory over West Ham United in the second leg of the Capital One Cup semi-final, had a polluting effect on the striker's form which saw Negredo fail to score in the last four months of the campaign. His slump cost him a place in Vicente del Bosque's 23-man Spain World Cup squad with Fernando Torres and Diego Costa being preferred up front.

(Negredo missed out on Spain's 23-man World Cup squad)

Reports in Spain suggest Negredo hopes Manchester City accept a £20m from Atlético Madrid who are rumoured to be keen on replacing Chelsea-bound Diego Costa with the 28-year-old.