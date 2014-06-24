Japan - Colombia Live Text Commentary and Scores of FIFA World Cup 2014

Thank you for joining me, Harry Robinson, tonight for a great game with some pretty brilliant goals. VAVEL will have full coverage of tomorrow night's games as well. Keep up to date with the World Cup in Brazil this summer with VAVEL, the international sports newspaper.

Colombia 1-0:

Japan 1-1

Colombia 2-1

Colombia 3-1

Colombia 4-1

The final Group C standings:

WOW! The Greeks are through after late drama against the Ivory Coast. They got a penalty in the lat 30 seconds and put it away nicely. There wont be any sleeping at their hotel tonight!

FULL-TIME: A great game to look and James Rodirguez topped off a quality Colombian performance with a stunning goal in the 90th minute to give Colombia the 4 win.

92' Cheers reveberate around the stadium as Mondragon makes a decent save. Magical story.

90' MESSI? NO, RODRIGUEZ!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Beautiful goal, he moves like a god with the ball. Absolutely sublime from 'Hames' and he has his third goal of the tournament.

89' Japan are heading out of the World Cup and they've just showed why. Poor, naive from them as the lucky player runs onto it before cutting back atrociously.

86' The Colombians are singing Mondragon's name with delight as he takes a goal kick, great support and once again, a great moment.

85' Mondragon has not played an competitive international for 9 years and he comes on after a brief hug from David Ospina to welcome him into the history books. Fantastic World Cup moment.

84' History is made, Colombian legend, Faryd Mondragon comes on just days away from his 43rd birthday and just weeks away from retiring. He was on the bench at World Cup 994 and started at World Cup 1998. *applauds*

83' Faryd Mondragon could come on to be the oldest player in the World Cup. With 8 minutes left and the game secured, could Pekerman make a dream come true?

82' GOALLLLLLLLLLL! Beauitful work from James odriguez. He shimmies around the field after starting a pacey counter attack. He dummies before cutting inside, passes to Martinez and the Porto man finishes beautifully!

80' Just ten minutes left in both games in Group C and it's Japan 1-2 Colmbia and Ivory Coast 1-1 Greece. Japan need 3 more goals to go through.

78' Adrian Ramos has huge amounts of space as Colombia counter attack but Ramos' pass to Martinez has too little pace and is easily intercepted.

76' AS IT STANDS ALARM!!

75' It's 1-1 at the Ivory Coast - Japan match. That means Ivory Coast would be going through in second through a Wilfried Bony goal, Greece in third and Japan at the bottom in fourth.

74' Nagatoma in space but his shot is right down Ospina's throat.

72' Blistering counter attack from Colombia. Martinez, Rodriguez aboth up top but none of the trio up front can get it in the net. Colombia's breaks are just astounding.

68' 6ft 1" Jackson Martinez moves in front of his keeper to head away the corner for another corner. Corner after corner for Japan and they still can

66' A kerfuffle in the box and a player on the box from Japan leads to penalty claims from the Blue Samurais but the referee is having none of it. They should have stayed on their feet, clear goalscoring chance.

65' OOF! Japan play like Colombia. Fast, flowing, one touch football but the man in the box hits over. He should really score from 8 yards out.

64' Honda goes for it and Ospina punches it away. He tries to punch it high and far but ca only give it to Japan again, they can't capitalize though, I'm getting used to that phrase.

63' Fredy Guarin is booked for a challenge on Kagawa. Costless kick for Japan quite a way out of the box, not too far for Honda though. He's standing over it once again.

60' Ooh naughty boy! Okazaki is elbowed right up the nose by and Colombia are lucky not to be down to ten men.

58' Japan close again! Ospina is nowhere near it but Japan can't capitalise. Armero goes down in the box but gets up fairly quickly.

57' Kagawa lunges onto a great cross but hits it over. Japan getting closer to another equaliser.

56' Rodriguez put a beautiful ball in, and you can see why he's compared to Lionel Messi. A great shimmey, he looks like shooting but he passes to Martinez who creates space for himself brilliantly before placing it in the net.

55' GOALLLLL! MARTINEZ FINALLY HAS HIS COLOMBIAN GOAL!

54' The speed of Colombia's attaks have increased further yet since Rodriguez' introduction.

51' Perfect swinging cross from Rodriguez but the shot is well over. He's bene brilliant since coming on at half time.

50' The corner sits up for Fredy Guarin to take the shot, but he plays it back. The ball is aimed for Carbonero but he is called offside.

49' James Rodriguez makes an impact instantly. Drives into space and a quick shot is blocked for a corner by Yoshida.

48' I wonder if the Japan players have seen this...

47' After the exciting last minute events of the first half, the first few minutes of the second have been very calm from both sides.

46' SUBSTITUTIONS: The goalscorer, Juan Cuadrado departs for Carbonero. Quintero also goes off for 'Hames' Rodriguez. Thousands of TV's are being turned on by the hipters.

HT: AS IT STANDS ALARM:

Japan will not be going through with this result but should they get a win over Colombia by any difference and Ivory Coast lose or draw, they will go through in second position.

Japan are back in the game after that late equaliser.Honda skipped a challenge and came inside from the right before putting the ball in the mixer, what looked harmlessly, and Okazaki speeds ahead of his man and heads past Ospina.

HALF TIME: Japan 1-1 Colombia. Juan Cuadrado's penalty in the 17th minute looked to send Japan home but a late equaliser from Okazaki has given them some hope now.

47' GOALLLLLLLL! The last effort of the half is turned in for Japan. There is a glimmer of hipe for the Blue Samurais!

43' Greece are leading against Ivory Cast which means Japan need to win by more than previously thought to progress.

41' Adrian Ramos creates a superb chance for Martinez but the Porto striker fluffs his shot.

40' Cuadrado keeps up the skills, with a backheel to Armero on the edge of the box. The West Ham loanee cross is cleared by Yoshida.

39' Juan Cuadrado takes down the ball brilliantly and looks for Jackson Martinez but he can't find the 6ft 1" striker.

38' A mix up for the Colombians saves an embarassment for Cuadrado. He runs onto a loose ball and tries to smash it in but it hits his team mates back and goes closer to the goal than the original shot was heading.

37' Well, Okubo tries the extraodrinary with an overhead kick. Great technique but he can't keep the over hit cross down.

35' Honda tries to run onto a lofted ball into the box but Ospina gathers easily.

34' Japan have had 9 shots but only two on target. Tells you something about their striking assets, if you can even call them assets.

32' Honda curls it round the wall with his brilliant left foot but it goes just wide of the post. Japan getting closer.

30' Finally Japan chuck the ball in the box. It's flicked on and then they start passing it about again. Japan ave a costless kick on the very edge of the box. Honda stands ove rit.

28' Japan playing at an easy pace once again, slowing the game right down. Much like their first two games, they've had a lot of possession but can't take advantage, when will the Blue Samurais learn?

27' Poor corner and yet another wasted set piece. Honda plays it short to Kagawa and after a few failed attempts to steer it towards Ospina's goal, the Nice keeper catches.

26' OOF! Colombia leave the middle wide open, Kagawa penetrates and forces a good save from Ospina, out for a corner.

24' AS IT STANDS ALARM!!!!

23' Cuadrado puts a beautiful ball in the path of Martinez but Konno is there and Martinez trips over himself.

22' Another wasted set piece from Japan. Honda is in a brilliant position but hits it right at the wall.

21' The only downside for Japan is the speed of their attacks and it's what we've seen in the last two games. They just cannot work the ball fast enough and there's no way they'll be scoring from open play like this, even against a rubbish Colombian defence.

20' Japan's third corner of the game is cleared easily but they've responded well to conceding and continued from where they were left after the penalty.

19' The Ivorians will be smirking at that well struck Cuadrado penalty. Bar a miracle, they will be going through in second place.

18' After a positive spell from Japan, a stupid decision gives Colombia the upper hand.

17' GOAL! Brilliantly struck penalty from Cuadrado puts Colombia in front!

16' Ramos was going away from goal, needless tackle to commit to.

16' PENALTY! Ramos goes down in the box and it's a clear penalty.

13' Kagawa puts the ball across the box from a corner but Mejia clears. Yoshida goes down in the box but gets back quickly, he looks like he'll be able to continue.

9' Japan are playing some nice football but it's not frequent enough.

8' Japan have a great chance to take the lead. Okubo collects a brilliant long pass in the bpx. He turns to find space but his shot is blocked by Armero.

7' Honda takes a costless kick but it loops off the wall easily into Ospina's hands.

5' A bright first five minutes from Colombia's second team. They've showed they're just as nifty as their first choice team mates.

3' Cuadrado plays well with Arias but the cross from the right back is poor. Colombia dominating in the early stages.

0' We're underway in Cuiaba.

20:58 Two very differing national anthems may represent how the game flows today. A fast, powerful, loud Colombian national anthem is sung by a fast, powerful, dominant and attacking Colombian national team. Japan's peaceful national anthem sends the stadium to a quiet murmur and the patient Japanese side nod their heads to it.

20:57 3 minutes to go. The national anthems have been sung, once again on VAVEL, it's World Cup time.

20:53 Manchester United's Shinji Kagawa returns for Japan. Here are the teams once again, this time in pictures:

20:52 The World Cup music is playing and the Colombian fans, described by their famous singer, Shakira, as 'loco, loco, loco' |(crazy, crazy, crazy) are doing what they do best, going crazy.

20:51 Kick is just moments away, the teams are preparing to walk out into Cuiaba's stadium, Arena Pantanal.

20:50 Mejia partners Guarin in midfield instead of Abel Aguilar. Adrian Ramos makes his first appearance in Brazil, sitting just behind Martinez.

20:49 Balanta and Valdes are the pairing at the back, with national captain, Mario Yepes, being rested for the Round of 16.

20:48 Inter Milan's Fredy Guarin is back in the line-up as well.

20:47 Jackson Martinez returns to the line-up after missing the first two matches. Teofilo Gutierrez is the player Martinez comes in for.

20:46 8 changes in total for Colombia. James Rodriguez misses out as Jose Pekerman rests his stars for their Round of 16 tie.

20:45 Japan Starting XI: Eiji Kawashima; Atsuto Uchida, Yasuyuki Konno, Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo; Makoto Hasebe, Toshihiro Aoyama; Shinji Kagawa, Keisuke Honda, Shinji Okazaki; Yoshito Okubo

20:43 Colombia Starting XI: Opsina, Armero, Balanta, Valdes, Arias, Guarin, Mejia, Quintero, Ramos, Cuadrado, Martinez

20:42 Once again, the team line-ups...

20:29 James Rodriguez has scored in his last four appearances for Colombia, including their two World Cup matches.

20:26 Colombia are unbeaten in their last nine games (Won 5, Drawn 4) since losing 2-0 in Uruguay last September.

20:21 They have already equalled their record for goals scored at the tournament

20:17 This is the first time Colombia have won more than one match at a World Cup.

20:14 Keisuke Honda has had a direct involvement in four of Japan's last five World Cup finals goals

20:10 The Blue Samurai have never beaten a South American side at a World Cup. Losing three matches, with one going to penalties.

20:07 Colombia are unbeaten in their two previous games against Japan.

20:01 Costa Rica are the less threatening opponent for Colombia so Los Cafeteros could be favouring a second place finish to play Los Ticos.

19:59 They can still top the Group should they lose and they would then face Group D winners instead of runners up. The final matches in Group D earlier led Costa Rica to top the group.

19:57 Colombia are clear favourites to top Group C and should they get any point tonight that will be certain.

19:53 Despite the control of the game, they have only got six shots away, including Keisuke Honda's goal against Ivory Coast.

19:50 They had over 55% of possession against Ivory Coast and over 70% against Greece on Thursday.

19:49 Japan's patient, passing build-up play hasn't gifted them any rewards so we may see a change in personnel for the Japanese tonight.

19:43 Fayrd Mondragon could become the oldest player in World Cup history should he start today, he celebrates his 43rd birthday on Saturday. The oldest player ever i Roger Milla, who was 42 years old and 39 days.

19:37 Juan Cuadrado is likely to be rested for the Round of 16 and James Rodriguez could take a seat with him on the bench.

19:35 Carlos Bacca could remain on the sidelines with a muscle injury and captain, Mario Yepes could miss out because of a similar problem.

19:34 Colombia holding midfielder, Carlos Sanchez, is likely to be rested for tonight's game because he is only one booking away from suspension for the Round of 16.

19:29 Pekerman: "We still have to face Japan, who are a team who are going to grow in their game and are capable of fighting for qualification. We will see how we deal with it as we move on,"

19:25 Despite being securely qualified, Jose Pekerman's Colombia side will not be complacent, says the sixty four year old.

19:14 Cuadrado has the most assists (3) at a single World Cup for Colombia since 1966.

19:09 Colombia have been fantastic in heir first World Cup for 16 years. Juan Cuadrado has stood out alongside James Rodriguez.

18:57 FACT: Japan have scored just one goal in their last three World Cup games.

18:52 Manchester United's Shinji Kagawa is set for a return to the starting XI after being dropped to the bench against Greece.

18:47 Honda: "Even though Colombia have already qualified, for us the game will be like a final and we'll be playing for our lives."

18:46 Japan's star man, Keisuke Honda is also positive ahead of tonight's game.

18:42 Zacherroni: "We need to keep playing well and win our next game,"

18:40 Despite a poor start, Alberto Zaccheroni has taken some positives from the game and is looking for a win tonight.

18:36 In their second match they failed to get past a resolute Greek defence.

18:31 The Japanese began their World Cup campaign by squandering a one goal lead to the Ivory Coast. Here are the highlights of that 2-1 loss:

18:27 While Colombia tore apart Group C, Japan disappointed many of their fans with only one point from two games.

18:23 Here are the highlights from that game:

18:21 In the opening round of matches in Group C, Colombia eased to a 3-0 win over Greece. Pablo Armero scored a scruffy first goal but Colombia's fast, flowing football led to the second and third goal.

18:17 Colombia overcame a boring first half performance to beat Ivory Coast 2-1, here are the highlights:

18:11 The Group C table currently stands like this:

18:09 For Japan to join Colombia in going through Group C they need to beat Los Cafeteros in Cuiaba this evening and hope that Greece will triumph over Ivory Coast.

18:06 Colombia secured qualification with a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast on Thursday but Japan will require a miracle to progress to the Round of 16.

18:00 Hello, I'm Harry Robinson, and welcome to VAVEL's coverage of Japan vs Colombia