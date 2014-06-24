Tuesday's Manchester City Transfer News: City put down €30m for Chilean winger

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Manchester City are willing to bid up to €30m for Barcelona winger Alexis Sánchez.

The 25-year-old, who is expected to leave the Catalan giants this summer, has been in fine form at the World Cup and has been instrumental in Chile's qualification from Group B. Manchester City's director of football, Txiki Begiristain, has reportedly been instructed to identify players that can aid City's chances in the Champions League next season and Sánchez is believed to be one of those players.

Sport report that the blues have put aside €30m for the Chilean winger which Barcelona are likely to accept. However, the player is understood to prefer a move to Serie A champions Juventus.

In Other News

In other news, Abu Dhabi United Group and Manchester City Council have joined forces to create a new partnership which could lead to the construction of up to 6,000 properties in the east of the city. The Manchester Life initiative is set to involve investment of up to £1bn over the next ten years.

(The Abu Dhabi United Group was formed as the investment vehicle for the takeover of Manchester City Football Club in 2008)

The first phase of the programme will involve the provision of more than 830 properties in the Ancoats and New Islington area and builds on the regeneration of these areas in recent years.

The multi-phased Manchester Life initiative expects investment of up to £1bn over the next ten years with provision for further investors. It will expand the residential market in the eastern area of the city and provide a platform for the delivery of more than 6,000 new properties.

The housing will be mainly for private rent.