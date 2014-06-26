Thursday's Manchester City Transfer News: FC Porto confirm £12m Fernando deal

According to the Telegraph, Manchester City and FC Porto have agreed a £12m has been agreed for the sale of Fernando Reges.

The midfielder, who almost joined the blues in January, is known for his toughness in the tackle and has been nicknamed 'The Octopus' by Portuguese media because of his leggy style. Porto released a statement to the Portuguese stock market confirming the news yesterday evening.

The statement read: "FC Porto hereby informs the market that it has reached an agreement with Manchester City for the permanent transfer of professional footballer Fernando Reges for 15 million euros."

(The official statement released by FC Porto)

Manchester City are yet to confirm the deal.

Marca report that Atlético Madrid have submitted a €15m bid for Manchester City striker Álvaro Negredo.

(Negredo failed to score in the last four months of City's title winning campaign)

Negredo and his family have struggled to settle into life in England and the 28-year-old is believed to be keen on a move back to his homeland. However, Marca believe City have dismissed Atlético's initial approach and are not prepared to listen to any offers below €30m for the striker who netted nine league goals last season.

However, ESPN claim Manchester City have received no such bid for the Spaniard and have no intention of selling him.

In Other News

In other news, Bacary Sagna insisted his decision to join Manchester City was not financially motivated in a post-match interview following France's 0-0 draw with Ecuador last night.

(Sagna spent seven years at Arsenal)

The Frenchman, who joined the blues on a costless transfer two weeks ago, has been the subject of criticism after joining up with Arsenal's Premier League rivals, but the 31-year-old claims he simply wanted a fresh start.

“I’m going to clear everything up because I keep reading that I did it for money and I’m greedy,” Sagna said.

“What I want to say is I stayed with Arsenal with the same contract since 2008 and I never asked for more money.

“For people who think it’s for money, it’s not. I just wanted to change. I needed a boost in my career and I think it was about time.”

“It was not an easy time because we were still involved in the FA Cup and it was hard to stay focused,” he added.

“I stayed focused on my team because I have a lot of respect for Arsenal. I believe Arsenal is a great team. I believe we have great quality and we won a trophy finally. It’s not even about that because Arsenal have a quality.

“It’s just that, personally, I wanted a boost. I needed to start from the bottom again.

“It is an exciting time for my career because I’m 31,” Sagna added. “I know they have a very good right-back in [Pablo] Zabaleta and I will have to fight to find some time on the pitch but I think we have a good team with City and we can do great.”