Ander Herrera - What to expect

Manchester United have made their first signing in the Louis van Gaal era and the man moving to Old Trafford is Ander Herrera, from Athletic Bilbao.

It was a mixed year for Manchester United fans last year, as rumours of the World's best players joining David Moyes flew about but only Marouane Fellaini came in the summer, before flopping at Old Trafford.

This year, the rumours began even earlier, with hundreds of names being mentioned by hundreds of different media outlets. The only one that has come into fruition has been Ander Herrera though. He reportedly arrived at Carrington on Wednesday to tour the Manchester United training ground.

£37.1m: Juan Mata (from Chelsea) 2014 £30.75m: Dimitar Berbatov (Tottenham) 2008 £29.1m: Rio Ferdinand (Leeds) 2002 £27.5m: Marouane Fellaini (Everton) 2013

Despite being strongly linked last summer, no deal could be completed and United remained without the Bilbao star. Finally, he has signed for an assumed £28 million - putting him in the bracket of United's most expensive players. But what can we expect from the 24 year old?

Who is he?

Since Herrera began his career at Zaragoza, he has attracted interest from Spanish football fans who currently compare any good, young midfielder to Xavi or Andres Iniesta. With Herrera though, he was seen as a mixture of the pair of footballing geniuses.

In his late teenage years, he showcased his stunning quality by guiding Zaragoza to the top flight in Spanish football in 2009. As he continued to grow as a player, he vey quickly became one of the most sought after tyoujng talents in Spanish football. Athletic Bilbao snatched him up, taking advantage of his Basque origins (the club still have a rule stating that they may only sign Basque players). He moved to Los Leones for just under 9 million euros.

Herrera has rapidly became a better player and has shone in the Bilbao side who finished 4th in La Liga last season. He has yet to make his debut for the Spanish national side but did play a part in the Spanish attempt at Olympic gold in London 2012 and featured in the Spain U-21 side that won Euro 2011.

Louis van Gaal was the man who gave Xavi his Nou Camp debut in 1998 and will be the man to give his so-called 'replacement' his debut in England.

Where does he play? How does he play?

Herrera is well known as a midfielder and is only the second midfielder United have signed in the last 7 years. Where exactly is his preferred position though, and how does he play?

Ander's heat map against Real Sociedad in May this season. You can clearly see he spends the majority of his time behind the striker. Herrera does roam a lot as you can also see. Despite the clear appetite to play behind the striker Herrera has previously played in central midfield and can do very aptly.

With Louis van Gaal having options a plenty in the number 10 role that Herrera has shone in at Bilbao in the past two years, we're likely to see him drop deeper once again in a van Gaal 4-3-3. Should he continue the form he has displayed in previous years, he will provide the perfect link between defence and attack; the one thing United missed most last season. United's defence spent most of the season unable to get the ball out of the area they were pressed into because of the lack of quality midfielders who can link defence and attack. Herrera isn't the answer to all of United's many problems but he will certainly be key in whatever level of success they achieve next season.

Strengths

Herrera combines a powerful build with a large amount of technical ability and it lends itself to the football watcher. Koke and Herrera are the two new Spanish central midfield specials who have both controlled central midfield in a way that seems extremely similar to strong, creative midfield individuals like Patrick Viera who blossomed in the Premier League. United have lacked a powerful midfielder since Roy Keane left despite the best efforts of Owen Hargreaves. Injury stricken Hagreaves was just the man United needed but couldn't make an inpact before he was forced to leave due to injuries.

Herrera managed to create 53 chances in La Liga last season but also managed an average of 2 defensive actions per game, double that of Juan Mata and the same as Wayne Rooney. That is, however, lower than Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini but in his role as a number 10 last season, he wasn't the man looked to, to make defensive actions. With the same average as United's number 10, Rooney, the stats are promising.

The above is a comparison (from Squawka) with 4 other previous United targets. The chart clearly shows that only Cesc Fabregas created nmroe chances per game but in what Fabregas lacks, tackles won, Herrera excels. Herrera won 2.64 tackles per game, which is over 1 more per game than Juan Mata, and almost 1.5 more per game than Wayne Rooney, who is known for his willingness to defend.

With Herrera's main strength being his ability to cross the field with buckets of determination and power, he has very few weaknesses. He did pick up 7 bookings last season but that disciplinary record seems feisty enough to fill the gaping hole left by an Irishman by the name of Roy Keane. He made 46 fouls last year but the United faithful will see no harm in a bit of passion.

The one other problem with Herrera is he not of the worldwide stature that Cesc Fabregas or Toni Kroos is. For Louis van Gaal, this is not a problem but for United fans, they may see this as not the best move possible for the club.

However, the response on Twitter in the minutes after the signing were positive and the Basque midfielder will unquestionably be one of the stars to look out for in next season's Premier League. He is not in the same league as United's other targets but the potential he has is the reason for his large price tag. He spent last season as the stand out player at Bilbao and has dreamed of this move since last year, he was even willing to pay his own buy-out clause to complete the move last summer and was said to have cried following the end of the transfer window when the move wasn't completed.