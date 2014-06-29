Nicky Butt to continue as Manchester United coach

A highly-placed source at Manchester United has confirmed that Nicky Butt will remain at Manchester United as coach following his spell with the club when Ryan Giggs took over as manager.

Giggs was appointed as interim manager at United after the sacking of David Moyes towards the end of the 13/14 season which held only misery for United fans, their worst season for more than two decades. With his appointment Nicky Butt took on role of assistant manager.

A source high up in the ranks at Manchester United spoke to the Daily Mail, reportedly saying: "The Class of 92 are very important to Manchester United.

"Nicky is a member of staff at the club, he has a position here and he is working with Warren Joyce, who will remain at the club."

Warren Joyce is currently United U-21's manager, who lost 2-1 to Chelsea in the final of the U-21 league (the U21 league follows a different format to that of the senior premier League).

Ryan Giggs will remain at Manchester United as a coach as well, after being named as Louis van Gaal's assistant on the day of the Dutchman's appointment.

With Butt staying, and Paul Scholes almost certainly departing, Phil Neville's future is uncertain.

Under David Moyes, Neville was first team coach, a role that was occupied by Rene Meulensteen under Sir Alex Ferguson, but van Gaal is unlikely to keep him there.

In May, the month of van Gaal's appointment, Neville admitted that the Netherlands manager had not yet been in touch with him.

"No. There are obviously processes in place and he will have his structures and a team, and you just hope you are a part of that," Neville said.

"He is obviously a busy man with Holland at the World Cup. It is good to get the new manager announced and the club can start looking forward again and looking to improve on last season.

"I hope to stay and it is business as usual as far as I am concerned," he said. "I was first-team coach last year. I am not sure what my role will be next year but over the next couple of weeks I will find out about my role and hopefully I will be involved at Manchester United."