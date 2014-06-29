Giggs - I wasn't ready for management

Ryan Giggs has accepted that contrary to popular opinion, he was not completely prepared for the brief challenge of being Manchester United interim manager last season,

The United legend, who progressed through the youth system before playing at the highest level of football for more than two decades was given the role of interim manager following David Moyes' sacking.

Giggs was already in a coaching role at United having taken his coaching badges years before but had no experience in the field of management. Having tasted the glory and failure of management in his short stint at the Theatre of Dreams, Giggs is now looking forward to learning from Louis van Gaal who tutored Jose Mourinho and Pep GUardiola in his time at Barcelona, and will take over at United when his Netherlands side finish their World Cup run in Brazil.

"When I took the job (as interim manager) there were a lot of things that I was quite happy with, but there was the odd thing where I thought 'I'm not quite ready for this'. Well it wasn’t that I wasn't ready for it, but I could do with a little bit more experience." Giggs said.

"I have gained that experience from Sir Alex (Ferguson) but last year I was still playing so I wasn't really focused on the coaching and the other side of things.

"This year I can put everything into it and learn from someone who has managed at the top in so many other countries.

"It has been a good thing that I have been with Sir Alex for so long but also I am now getting to see how other people work as well. I got a taste of David Moyes and now Louis van Gaal this year."