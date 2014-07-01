Tuesday's Manchester City Transfer News: City set their sights on Malaga stopper

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City have revived their interest in Malaga goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

The 32-year-old established himself as one of La Liga's best stoppers under Manuel Pellegrini's management and the Chilean is reportedly keen on bringing him to Manchester to provide top class competition for Joe Hart. Cabellero is currently Malaga's highest earner and has a buy-out clause of £16.5m, but the relationship between the two clubs could see the fee lowered to around £7m.

The Daily Star report that Atlético Madrid are finally ready to submit a formal bid for City striker Álvaro Negredo.

(Atlético Madrid could be ready to lodge a formal bid for Negredo now the transfer window has officially opened)

The 28-year-old has been linked with the Spanish champions throughout the summer as Diego Simeone continues his search for a replacement for Chelsea-bound Diego Costa. The Star suggest the Champions League runners up will lodge a bid of around £20m for the forward, but reports in Spain indicate City will accept nothing less than £27m.

Tuttosport believe Bayern Munich and Manchester City have entered the race for Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal.

(Vidal has been labelled one of the world's best central midfielders)

The Chilean impressed in Brazil with a number of commanding performances and has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Manchester United. The Italian newspaper say Juventus could be tempted to sell the player for £48m.

In Other News

In other news, the Daily Mail report that Frank Lampard will play for Melbourne City before moving to Manchester City's sister-club New York City FC.

(Lampard will become New York City's second signing)

The 36-year-old's Chelsea contract officially expired on Monday and he has now agreed a move to New York. Lampard will join David Villa for the start of the A-League season in October before the pair move to the MLS next March.

