Vidal open to working under Van Gaal

Junventus' Arturo Vidal is interested in working under Louis Van Gaal if the latest reports out of Italy are to be believed.

Vidal is supposedly Van Gaal's top target after the recent arrivals of Shaw and Herrera. Van Gaal is considering launching a £30 million bid and United officials are to said to be willing to offer Vidal up to £250,000 a week to make the switch.

However, The Daily Star reports Juventus are only looking to do business if an offer in the region of £48 million is made.

Further reports out of Italy suggest Vidal would be open to a move to England with United being the most likely destination. Chelsea and Arsenal are also allegedly in the frame to sign Vidal.