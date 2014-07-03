Thursday's Manchester City Transfer News: Juventus plot loan deal for City youngster

According to Talk Sport, Juventus are eyeing a loan deal for Manchester City defender Matija Nastasić.

The Italian champions are keen on bringing in defensive cover this summer as Andrea Barzagli continues to recover from surgery on his Achilles tendon. Juventus want to sign the 21-year-old on a loan deal, but would be open to a permament transfer if the Serbian impresses.

Nastasić joined Manchester City from Fiorentina in 2012 and featured prominently under Roberto Mancini in his first season, however, injuries prevented the central defender from playing any significant role in the blues' 2013/2014 title win.

(The 21-year-old featured just 11 times for the blues last season)

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports that AS Roma want Nastasić as part of the deal that would see Moroccan defender Mehdi Benatia join the English champions.

Reports this week suggested that Manchester City had agreed a £30m deal for the 27-year-old, but only if Roma could find a replacement for their star defender. Di Marzio also claims that Nastasić's agent was at Roma's training ground, Trigoria, this week, but editor of AS Roma Press, John Solano, believes he was there to discuss Adem Ljajić and not the Manchester City youngster.

(Nastasić's agent was seen at Roma's training ground this week)

The Daily Mail believe that Álvaro Negredo wants to leave Manchester City and return to Spain.

(Negredo continues to be linked with a move away from Manchester)

The Spaniard, who joined the blues from Sevilla for £20.6m last summer, has struggled to settle into life in England and is keen on sealing a move to Spanish champions Atlético Madrid. City reportedly rejected a £16.5m bid from Atlético this week and are reluctant to sell the man who netted 23 goals in his first season at the club.

In Other News

In other news, the BBC report that Samir Nasri is expected to sign a new long-term contract with Manchester City when he returns to pre-season training next week.

(Nasri enjoyed a fine season under new manager Manuel Pellegrini)

The 27-year-old, whose existing deal expires next year, established himself as a key player under Manuel Pellegrini last season and the club are keen to extend his contract by four years.