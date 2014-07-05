Opinion: Who Is Best Suited For Manchester United, Sanchez or Di Maria?

Manchester United according to reports, are closing in on either Argentine star Angel Di Maria for a reported fee of £40 million. Or Chilean winger plus forward Alex Sanchez, for a fee of £35 million.

Both players enjoyed great seasons, both domestically and internationally with Sanchez being the star man in Chile’s surprising success in the World Cup, only to be cruelly knocked out by Brazil in the last sixteen on penalties. Di Maria enjoyed great success in with Real Madrid, winning the Champions League to help Real Madrid complete the fans obsession of the La Decima, completing all their dreams after many years of wait. But reports coming from both clubs are claiming that the managers of each club, wants to get rid of the players. To allow space for new players coming in. To bring in Suarez from Liverpool, Barcelona must make room for the players, therefore Sanchez would be the logical choice to make way. Supposedly Carlo Ancelotti, wants to get rid of Angel Di Maria and is even reported to have offered the winger to Manchester United to encourage a bid from the club.

Last season and arguably since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid back in 2009, Manchester United have severely lacked pace and talent out wide. A position that over the years they have had no issue, filling with talent including; George Best, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs and of course Cristiano Ronaldo. So this position is always fully scrutinised by Manchester United fans.

But the question all Manchester United fans will be asking is, who will have the most impact? Sanchez or Di Maria?

Last season the Chilean star, Sanchez playing a more forward position for Barcelona made 34 league appearances, starting 27 of them. In these 34 league appearances he scored 19 times including one header. Although he scored 17 of these goals with his right foot showing that he is a ‘one footed’ player. But due to his wider position it is natural for a player, to score more goals with one foot because they are rarely in a position where they can roll the ball into the net with either foot. He has scored a number of long distance goals, showing he can create goals out of anything. What is impressive with Sanchez, is the number of assists he contributed last season in the league. While Barcelona were supposedly struggling, despite their second place finish, Sanchez contributed 10 assists for his side. This is made more impressive by the fact, star striker Lionel Messi was injured for large periods of the season, meaning he well may off contributed more assists if the strikers were not changing.

Di Maria’s individual stats are not quite as impressive, but the huge impact on his side that he had, has to be taken into consideration. Last season, Di Maria made the exact same amount of appearances as Alexis Sanchez with the same amount of starts as he counterpart, with 27 in La Liga. Furthermore last year Di Maria only scored 4 goals in 34 games, in the league. Making an average of a goal every 9 games, which is not even comparable to Alexis Sanchez, but it has to be taken into account the fact that Di Maria is more of a genuine winger. Whereas Sanchez is a very advanced winger, nearly in the strikers position allowing him to score more often. But the Real Madrid winger, triumphs over Sanchez in terms of assists with 17 assists in 34 games.

But it is not all about stats when it comes to a player fitting into the iconic position of winger, at Manchester United. The style of the player has to be correct as well.

The Argentine winger is one of the fastest wingers in world football, with this attribute being underpinned by his superb ball control even at his quickest speed. Despite what his stats suggest, when given the chance the winger can finish with ease, often tucking the ball into the bottom corner beyond a diving hand of a keeper. He likes to cut inside like many wingers in the modern game, but he can deliver pin point crosses and passes regardless of his position at the time. For a player not well regarded for his strength, he is able to compete physically with nearly any player apart from the Toure’s of this world. Often linking up with his team mates, not only did he contribute 17 assists, he also had 73 key passes registered during the domestic season.

Sanchez is a winger with some similar aspects to his game, but he is far from identical to the Real Madrid player. A key influence on how Alexis Sanchez plays is the tactics of Barcelona. While Real Madrid prefer playing with ‘out and out’ wingers, Barcelona prefer to have their wingers playing very much on the inside of the opposing fullback. Allowing for his own fullbacks, to overlap the defenders. This style of play constantly opens up opposition, defences allowing players to find more space within the area. While on the ball he tends to play short simple passes, much like the Barcelona tactic of Tika Taka, alongside layoffs to his teammates. Like Di Maria, he enjoys cutting inside and has scored several goals from outside the area after cutting inside and smashing the ball into the top corner leaving the keeper no chance.

By comparing both players, neither player is comfortably better than the other. But the style of player of Di Maria as an ‘out and out’ winger, makes him a better option for the Manchester club. They lack pace, confidence and contribution from the wings and he will give Manchester United everythindg they desire from that position. The only issue with Di Maria is that he is likely to be near the £40 million mark, which could prove a stumbling block for Manchester United.