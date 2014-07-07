The Hero of Heroes - Alfredo Di Stefano

After Real Madrid's greatest player of all time Alfredo Di Stefano passed away on Monday afternoon due to a heart attack the tributes have flown in from all over the footballing world.

There will be no singing at the Bernabeu with no fixtures but the famous stadium will be an enclosure of deep silence as the club that Di Stefano committed 11 years of his footballing career to mourn the passing of the 'complete player'.

In 2009, Pele spoke of his admiration for the man who owned club football. "People argue between Pele or Maradona, For me, Di Stefano is the best. He was much more complete."

Di Stefano held the title of honorary club president at Real Madrid because of his 11 years of service, from 1953 to 1964 in which time he won 5 European cups and earned the Spanish league Golden Boot 5 times in a row.

Born in Buenos Aires to Italian parents, Di Stefano joined his hometown club River Plate at the late age of 17 before joining the first team in his third year at the club, aged 19.

When the Argentinean league stopped to a standstill due to a pay strike four years later, Di Stefano moved to Colombian club Millonarios. After 49 goals in 66 games for River Plate, much was expected of Millonarios' new signing. As he would demonstrate in later years, Di Stefano was not one to disappoint. In his first season with his new club he celebrated his first league title in football. He added two more titles in 1951 and 1952 in Colombia.

In 1951, Colombia were suspended by FIFA due to their recruitment of international players without a pass. In 1953, Millonarios were finally forced to sell Di Stefano.

‘Real Madrid extends its condolences to Maridistas throughout the world and to all those who are affected by the loss of the greatest player of all time.’

Real Madrid were the one team out of a host of large European clubs to claim Di Stefano's signature.

Known as La Saeta Rubia (Blond Arrow), Di Stefano instantly flourished in the South American-like environment of the Spanish league and guided Real Madrid to their first League title in 21 years.

Los Blancos continued to reap the rewards that Di Stefano gave them as he mainly demonstrated his ability on the European stage. His works of art in the European Cup were what really cemented his status as one of the all time footballing greats.

5 of Di Stefano's 410 goals for Los Blancos came in consecutive European Cup finals, between 1956 and 1960. This record of consecutive goals in finals still stands today. He holds many a record in continental folklore but the one that stands out amongst the rest is that only 5 different players have scored 4 goals in a European Cup match quarter final stage onwards yet Alfredo di Stefano did it twice.

Following his remarkable playing career that spread across Argentina, Colombia and Spain - and almost England when he offered himself to be loaned to Manchester United in their time of need during the aftermath of the Munich Air Disaster - Di Stefano took a managerial role at Elche, just one year after his retirement at Espanyol.

Sir Bobby Charlton watched Di Stefano in a European Cup semi-final, he once spoke of the first time he saw him,

"Who is this man?" was Charlton's instant response. "He takes the ball from the goalkeeper; he tells the full-backs what to do; wherever he is on the field he is in position to take the ball; you can see his influence on everything that is happening... I had never seen such a complete footballer.

"It was as though he had set up his own command centre at the heart of the game. He was as strong as he was subtle. The combination of qualities was mesmerising."

‘For all I have done in football, just seeing him play in a European final remains one of my standout memories.’ - Sir Alex Ferguson

Di Stefano would complete a full career in football, playing and managing, with an unmatched set of European Cup winners medals as well as many managerial achievements. He guided Argentine clubs Boca Juniors and his boyhood club River Plate to league titles. He won La Liga and the Copa del Rey with Valencia as well as the European Cup Winners' Cup with the same Spanish side in 1980. In the mid 1970's, he took over at Sporting Lisbon and then returned to Los Blancos to manage in the early 1980's.

The 1982-83 season was disastarous for the fan favourite's Real side. Di Stefano fell to second in La Liga before being defeated in the Supercopa de Espana final. The Copa de La Liga and Copa del Rey held no joy either, Di Stefano's Blancos failing in the finals of both. Aberdeen magically overcame Real in the European Cup Winners' Cup final to much surprise. Real finished second in five trophies.

"Legends never die. Thanks for everything Maestro." - Cristiano Ronaldo

The bare stats just tell part of the story of a legend in white. The story of a man who won 8 Spanish league titles, earned one Spanish cup medal and cemented his place in football folklore with 5 European Cup wins and 5 European Cup Final goals is simply remarkable. The legend in white, Alfredo Di Stefano.

"Football has given me everything. I've always seen it as a team game and I've always said that I don't want to be idolised, I just want to play." - Di Stefano

Sir Alex Ferguson: "I was honoured to be up against him, it was an incredible experience. I got a bottle of malt whisky and gave it to him the night before the match when the teams were training. He was taken aback. I didn't speak Spanish and he didn't speak English but there was an accord there.

"After the game he was very generous. He said Aberdeen have a team that money can't buy, a soul and a family spirit. He couldn't have said any more in praise of a football team."

"If you look at one of the goals he scored against Eintracht Frankfurt in the 1960 European Cup final - I think it was the fourth - it just showed all that. The amazing thing about that game was that Eintracht Frankfurt had beaten Rangers in the semi-finals and were looked on as Gods, but they were annihilated by Real.

"He was always the focus of Real Madrid, wherever they went. I'm really proud to have been associated with him in a small way."

Jose Mourinho: 'It was with immense sadness I learned of the death of Alfredo Di Stefano, a wonderful man I had the fortune to know during my time in Madrid.

'Of course I first send my thoughts to his family and friends, but also this is a very sad day for football and football fans, which we all are, when we lose a special person like this.

Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Alfredo was the best Real Madrid player in history - winning five consecutive European Cups - and one of the greatest of all time.

Sir Bobby Charlton: I was deeply saddened to hear the news of Alfredo Di Stefano's passing. As one of the stars of the legendary Real Madrid team, I think Alfredo was one of the best players I ever came across and an extremely intelligent footballer.

‘He was somebody I really respected, having watched him from the stands at the Bernabeu and then played against him. I have many fond memories of my time with Alfredo and feel privileged to be able to call him a good friend. The footballing world has lost a great player and a great man.

‘I'd like to send my condolences on behalf of everybody at Manchester United to his family and our friends at Real Madrid.’

Gary Lineker tweeted: ‘Alfredo Di Stefano has died. One of the greatest players ever. Scored in 5 successive European Cup finals. A feat never to be matched. #RIP’

David De Gea: ‘A sad day for the world of football. One of the greatest has passed away. RIP Don Alfredo di Stefano.’

Diego Simeone tweeted: ‘Don Alfredo has left us, one of the greats of world football. Farewell maestro.’

Manchester United tweeted: ‘We’re sad to hear @RealMadrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano has passed away. The thoughts of everybody at #mufc are with his family and the club.’

Barcelona tweeted: 'FC Barcelona expresses its condolences for the death of Alfredo Di Stefano, honorary president of Real Madrid. Rest in peace '

Iker Casillas tweeted: ‘RiP Don Alfredo, the greatest. A Madrid legend, you will always be with you. The MAESTRO will always be remembered.’

Sepp Blatter: 'Sad to learn of Di Stefano’s passing, the most complete player I’ve seen. My favourite player. A legend is gone. RIP'.

Juan Mata: RIP Alfredo di Stéfano. One of the greatest has passed away. My condolences to his family and friends.