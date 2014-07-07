Round up of Liverpool's first training session back

Sixty-three days after Liverpool’s previous Premier League ended, on July 7th, Liverpool’s preparation for the 2014-15 Premier League season has begun.

Brendan Rodgers led his players through a series of drills, fitness tests and later a brief, light-hearted, though naturally competitive, match with the players whom were not participating in the World Cup.

Last season loanees- Fabio Borini, Conor Coady, Jordon Ibe, Jack Robinson, Suso and Andre Wisdom returned to the Melwood training ground turf. Pepe Reina who was at loan at Napoli last season didn’t train today because of his involvement in the World Cup with Spain.

In thirty-seven appearances last season for Sunderland, Fabio Borini scored seven goals and assisting twice. Arguably his most important goal was the winning goal against his former club, Chelsea, ending Mourinho’s unbeaten home form.

Andre Wisdom helped Derby to the Play Off final only to concede in the last minute of normal time and bury their promotion chances.

Pepe Reina played a part in Napoli’s cup winning season beating Fiorintina 3-1 in the Copa Italia final.

Conor Coady played a pivotal role in Sheffield United’s amazing cup run in which they made it all the way to the Semi Final of the FA Cup where they came close to beating Premier League Hull City.

Also, the English presence in the World Cup were also missing, this includes, captain Steven Gerrard, Glen Johnson, Daniel Sturridge, Raheem Sterling, Jordan Henderson, new signings Rickie Lambert and Adam Lallana. Simon Mignolet, Mamadou Sakho and Sebastian Coates also on their pre season break. Luis Suarez wasn’t taking part due to his four-month ban from all football but a move to FC Barcelona is imminent.

Newly promoted youngsters also took part; Jack Dunn, Joao Carlos Teixeria, Ryan McLaughlin, Brad Smith, Jordan Rossiter and Cameron Brannagan. While new signing Emre Can participated in training scoring a overhead kick, clearly making good first impressions. Despite his Liverpool future being in doubt, Daniel Agger took part in the session. Lucas Leiva and Philippe Coutinho failed to make the Brazil World Cup team, therefore, they trained with the other players.

Liverpool travel to Copenhagen next week where they face FC Brondby in their first friendly, before heading back to the UK to play at Preston North End. Then travel across the Atlantic for a tour of the north east of America with games against AS Roma, Olympiacos, Manchester City and finally AC Milan before finishing pre season against Borussia Dortmund.

Few images of todays training session:

(images from http://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/latest-news/165939-gallery-pre-season-kicks-off-at-melwood)