United told to up their Janmaat bid

Feyenoord have told United that they will need to improve on the £4 million bid and are supposedly holding out for something nearer to £7 million mark.

Janmaat is still currently on international duty with the Netherlands so it's unlikely any deal will take place until he returns. However, with Van Gaal being Netherlands manager he has more of an opportunity to persuade Janmaat to swap Rotterdam for Manchester this summer.

In past days Newcastle United have emerged as potential suitors for Janmaat. The club are currently looking to fill the void that will soon be created when Mathieu Debuchy's move to Arsenal is confirmed.

As for United's other Feyenoord targets, Bruno Martins Indi looks like one who's got away with a move to Porto allegedly agreed in principle. As for Stefan de Vrij his future remains uncertain. Similarly to Janmaat, Van Gaal could persuade De Vrij who is also on international duty. Whereas a move for Jordy Clasie looks to be completely off.