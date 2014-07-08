Pre-season Round Up: Day 2

Liverpool look to have got off to a strong start to pre-season, having returned to training yesterday.

With the likes of Steven Gerrard and Daniel Sturridge still resting after England's disappointing World Cup campaign, those who watched the World Cup in Brazil from their television screens have been back in action at Melwood. Brendan Rodgers oversaw the session which also included Martin Skrtel, Philippe Coutinho, Jose Enrique and new signing Emre Can.

Fabio Borini, Conor Coady, Jordon Ibe, Andre Wisdom and Suso were several of those to have attended, after being loaned out throughout the 2013-14 season whilst left-back Enrique admitted his delight at returning to training after suffering from a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"I've been here for a week already," Enrique told Liverpoolfc.com once the day's tasks, ranging from condition tests to short drills, had concluded.

"I've been here since last week and I'm really happy - I've been waiting for this moment for so long. I'm feeling great.

"I'm really happy to try to be playing games again. I've been working in the summer and I've been here for the last week. I've been working quite a lot in fitness terms."

Looking forward to the upcoming season, the Spaniard also said: "Next season we have four competitions so everyone is going to have games. That's even better for my teammates and me as well.

"If you don't have a chance in one competition, you're going to have a chance in another competition. Of course, there are still so many players to come from the World Cup. But I see everyone so excited; the atmosphere is amazing, like always, so everyone is really looking forward to it."

Meanwhilst Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher took to Twitter to express his delight at Emre Can taking the centre-backs no.23 shirt for the new season.

He tweeted "I loved wearing the No 23 if Emre Can has have the enjoyment wearing It as I did then he will turn out to be a great signing for LFC." in a live Q&A session from his official account.

Beforehand, he also expressed his opinion on Liverpool's current transfer ins-and-outs by suggesting they target a certain French centre-back all too familiar with our very own Mamadou Sakho.

Carra said: "If Liverpool are looking for a centre back my one for the Future is Varane from Real Madrid"

The Reds will begin their pre-season campaign in just eight days with a trip to Brondby, before facing Preston North End at Deepdale three days later.

Brendan Rodgers' side will then be bolstered by those involved in the World Cup before they travel to the United States where they will go up against Roma, Olympiakos, Manchester City and AC Milan over a 10 day period, before rounding off their pre-season programme with a home game against Borussia Dortmund.

You can see a video of the Reds' first training session below: