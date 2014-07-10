Samir Nasri signs new five-year deal with Manchester City

Samir Nasri has signed a new five-year contract with Manchester City.

Nasri, who signed for the current Premier League champions for £24m in 2011, enjoyed a successful campaign under the management of Manuel Pellegrini last term and has been rewarded for his fine form.

The new deal will keep the Frenchman at the club until 2019 and the 27-year-old hopes believes the best is yet to come from him in a City shirt.

(Nasri netted a number of crucial goals for the blues last season)

He told the club's official website: "I'm really happy to have signed this contract and to have committed my future with City. It's exactly what I wanted when I joined this club and I am very happy that I found an agreement and I hope that we can continue to win titles.

"I'm 27 now and if you listen to some of the best managers in the game, they say that a midfield player's best years are between 27 and 30 so I hope that I will give my best years to City."

Nasri was left out of Didier Deschamps 23-man France squad for the World Cup despiting contributing 7 goals and 8 assists to City's 2013/2014 title win, but he insists he is happy at the Etihad Stadium.

(Nasri was overlooked by Didier Deschamps and did not travel to Brazil - image via Getty Images)

"It took me time to adjust to living in Manchester because when you move here from London, it is a big change, but last year everything was perfect: I enjoyed my football and I love living in Manchester, feel very settled and I think that showed on the pitch.

"That's why I've agreed this new contract because I feel very much at home. Our supporters have been right behind me and it gives me the confidence to play my best game.

"Now I'm looking forward to the new season and to defending our title again."