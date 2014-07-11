The changing wage structure at Arsenal

Every Arsenal fan is on cloud nine following the signing of Alexis Sanchez and he will be earning £140,000-per-week, which sees him become joint top Arsenal along with Mesut Ozil. However, things haven't always been so rosey for the North London giants. Arsene Wenger over recent years has adpoted a "Socialist Structure" when it came to players wages.

Over the last few years it is apparent there are inherent flaws to Wenger’s ideology too, given that it relies on the assumption that all players are equal, which they patently are not. At Arsenal, there’s absurdly little disparity between the top-end and bottom-end earners, between the experienced veterans and the upcoming youngsters, between the quality players and the not-so-quality players.

This is good for the board as it earns each of them a tidy profit. Chief executive Ivan Gazidis has profited from Wenger’s faux-socialism too, raking in a £675k bonus on top of his £1.36m annual salary for overseeing yet another trophy-less season, prior to this year, at the North London club and selling off prized assets to domestic and foreign rivals.

At Borussia Dortmund – where football is “more than a business,” according to chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke, and fans are put first – a season ticket in the iconic 'Yellow Wall' at the Signal Iduna Park costs £154. At the Emirates, admittedly with more games included in the package, the absolute cheapest season ticket on offer costs £985 with the most expensive costing £1,955. Socialism, eh? This is just an example of how a football club "should be run".

Another key feature of this wage structure was the selling of key assets such as Robin van Persie, Samir Nasri and now Bacary Sagna all because of the wage structure. These top players wanted bigger wages so they would stay but the club refused to give the players the extra wage they wanted and this forced some of Arsenal's major players out the the door.

When the top players go out the door it leads to trophy-less seasons and this has proven the case at Arsenal as fans of the Gunners had to endure eight trophyless seasons before their FA Cup win against Hull on May 17th

However, this is begining to change as Wenger begins to make an enourmous statement on where he wants to take the club and hopefully for the huge numbers of Arsenal fans across the globe, this means more titles