Mangala in, Nastasić out?: The fate of City's headline hoggers

"Sheikh Mansour went to Spain in a Lamborghini, brought us back a manager, Manuel Pellegrini."

The catchy jingle echoes around the Etihad Stadium on matchday, but it also provides a brief summary of six years at Manchester City. The arrival of Mansour's millions transformed Eastlands from a colossal exit door into a bustling port for the finest of foreign imports - managers and players alike.

In those six years, City have tasted silverware five times winning the FA Cup (2011), Premier League (2011-2012, 2013-2014), Community Shield (2012) and the Capital One Cup (2014). Understandably, the £613m spent by the blues has been snarled at by fellow Premier League clubs and fans, but it's been money well spent for the Abu Dhabi United Group. Instead of allowing already established Premier League giants to continue strolling to the title, the blues have compressed their expenditure into six years of gradual growth and sparkling success. English football in the top division is now more competitive, and as squads begin to buckle with age and incompetence, fans of Manchester United and Arsenal will soon learn the real value of money in top flight football.

(Manchester City signed Robinho for £32.5m from Real Madrid in 2008 - the signing served as a statement of intent from City's Abu Dhabi owners)

For the traditionalist, football has taken an ugly turn. Money has upset the footballing hierarchy and soon, the likes of Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City could be challenging for honours. The thought seems ridiculous, but ten years ago, the thought of Manchester City finishing in the top four seemed, well, ridiculous. Uefa has done its best to ensure the likes of Juventus, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are never challenged again and introduced Financial Fair Play regulations into the game at the start of the 2011-2012 season which serve to prevent professional football clubs spending more than they earn in the pursuit of success.

Unsurprisingly, just seven months after Real Madrid signed one player for £85m, City were hit with a £49m fine, a £49m transfer cap and a reduction to their Champions League squad size after allegedly breaching Financial Fair Play rules. The club reluctantly accepted Uefa's sanctions in May despite chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak insisting City's project is 'sustainable' and costless from debt.

Financial Fair Play sanctions mean the Premier League champions are now restricted to only 17 overseas players over the age of 21 next season and the imminent arrival of FC Porto's Eliaquim Mangala will take that number up to 19. Matija Nastasić, Javi García and Álvaro Negredo are all believed to be contenders to face the axe this summer as Manuel Pellegrini prepares to assemble his squad into one that will comply with Uefa's regulations. All three have established themselves as fan favourites in the last three years, but which of them is the most likely to leave Manchester in the next two months?

Matija Nastasić

Signed for £8m from Fiorentina in 2012, Matija Nastasić immediately impressed alongside Vincent Kompany in a deep back-line employed by Roberto Mancini. The 19-year-old became one of the Premier League's most promising talents that year and nudged Joleon Lescott into the cold of the Manchester City bench with a string of mature performances. However, in Manuel Pellegrini's comparatively high-pressing back four, Nastasić lost his composure and looked uncomfortable when he was chosen.

The Serbian does not count towards the overseas quota as he currently qualifies as an Under-21 player, but that will change next season. Manuel Pellegrini must decide whether Nastasić's potential warrants him a stay at the club, or whether Eliaquim Mangala's arrival leaves him surplus to requirements.

Potential suitors: Juventus, Inter Milan, AS Roma

Javi García

The former Benfica man never really lived up to his hype when he joined the blues two years ago. The locals in Lisbon preached his brilliance and wept when he left the Estádio da Luz, but García's lack of pace made the Premier League a hostile environment for the Spaniard to settle into. The 27-year-old still lacks an engine, but he proved to be a vital member of Pellegrini's squad last season both in the centre of defence and when covering for the injured Yaya Touré.

With Fernando Reges now at the club, García is an obvious candidate for the axe - but how much would City be able to recuperate for the Spanish midfielder?

Potential suitors: Napoli

Álvaro Negredo

'The Beast' may have scored 23 goals in his debut year at the club, but that impressive number fails to tell the full tale of a fluctuating first season at the club. Negredo's power and skill made him a perfect match for the Premier League and the former Sevilla man formed a frightening partnership with Sergio Agüero in the early stages of City's 2013/2014 title winning campaign. However, injury to both strikers disrupted the flourishing double act and Negredo failed to score in the last four months of the season.

The 28-year-old has reportedly struggled to settle into life in Manchester and has instructed his agent to search for a new club back in his homeland. Atlético Madrid were strongly linked with a £20m move for the player, but Mario Mandžukić's switch to the Vicente Calderón suggests the Spaniard is set to stay.

Potential suitors: Atlético Madrid