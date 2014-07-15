Manuel Pellegrini rejects Brazil

According to Chilean newspaper El Mercurio, Manuel Pellegrini has rejected the chance to manage Brazil.

The Brazilian FA reportedly approached the Manchester City manager on Sunday regarding the post which was vacated by Luiz Felipe Scolari on Monday afternoon. The five time world champions suffered two humiliating defeats at the hands of Germany and Holland in the semi-finals and third-place play-off ties of the World Cup in which they conceded 10 goals.

(Brazil crumbled to a 7-1 defeat at the hands of Germany in the semi-finals of the World Cup)

Pellegrini is believed to have immediately rejected the offer and intends to see out his contract with the Premier League champions.